Canadiens’ Laine Throws Cold Water on Ivan Demidov Hype

As excitement builds around Ivan Demidov’s anticipated arrival in Montreal, not everyone in the Canadiens’ locker room is rolling out the red carpet. Patrik Laine said the team would welcome their newest signee and work with him to make his entry into the NHL as smooth as possible, but Laine was clearly trying to temper expectations from fans and members of the media who think Demidov is going to be a star right out of the gate.

Saying the team isn’t really talking about Demidov, they were more focused on playing cards than how the new guy is going to come in and make an impact.

Canadiens fans flooded the airport in what is being called the Demidov watch, and they welcomed the 19-year-old Russian phenom when he arrived. While analysts and insiders believe Demidov has the skill set to be an NHL superstar, there is a risk in expecting too much, too soon. He’s coming in just as the Canadiens are set to lock in a playoff spot, and it’s a high-pressure situation.

Laine Isn’t Talking Up Demidov

As per quotes from TVA Sports, Laine didn’t make more out of Demidov’s looming arrival than he needed to. When asked how much he knew about the Canadiens’ new prospect, Laine responded, “He’s Russian, and he’s left-handed. That’s pretty much it.” Laine is a Finnish star who knows what it’s like to be hyped up, but he has had his ups and downs in the NHL. Demidov may experience something similar.

Laine added:

“I don’t watch the KHL anymore, but he apparently has good skills. European hockey is boring because of the size of the rinks. It’s slower. I prefer it here, there’s less skating. It’s an adjustment all Europeans have to make. It’s the best league in the world, and he’s coming in just as the playoffs are about to start. It’s not the easiest transition.”

Laine added that the timing is far from ideal, but he didn’t think Demidov’s arrival would disrupt team chemistry.

Is Laine Looking After Demidov or Bringing Him Down to Earth?

To the glass-is-half-empty crowd, Laine’s comments come off as a subtle jab at the fanfare surrounding Demidov. That said, it might be more complicated than that. This could be a teammate trying to pour a little water on the fire that is Demidov’s arrival because too much hype won’t help the new guy transition into the NHL. With all eyes on how Demidov plays, a lack of immediate production would put unnecessary pressure on the potential star.

Patrik Laine Ivan Demidov Canadiens

While Laine may be calling for calm in his unique way, the message is clear: Demidov should be given time to make the transition, and he will have to earn his place. As his agent Dan Milstein put it: “Good things are coming, but they won’t happen overnight.”

