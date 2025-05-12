Canadiens’ Insider Dives Into Crosby-to-Montreal Speculation

Sportsnet’s Eric Engels addressed the buzz and recent speculation surrounding Sidney Crosby potentially joining the Montreal Canadiens, calling the idea purely speculative and rooted in fantasy. Responding to a fan question in his latest mailbag, Engels clarified that there’s no evidence Crosby wants to leave Pittsburgh, where he’s long stated his desire to remain for life.

However, technically, the move is workable.

NHL Trade Talk Weekend rumors: Crosby Penguins and the Montreal Canadiens

Engels entertained the hypothetical, saying, “I’d imagine there’s less than a handful of people who know how he’d truly feel about coming to Montreal, if it were to change.” And, if Crosby did want to make a move, Montreal wouldn’t be the only potential landing spot. Colorado, where close friend Nathan MacKinnon is going to push the organization to build a contending roster, would be a natural fit. Perhaps a less obvious spot might be Los Angeles, where the Kings are making big organizational changes and also holds appeal due to its market and Crosby’s relationship with his agent, Pat Brisson.

The Canadiens Could Make a Crosby Deal Work

Engels argued, however, that if Crosby were to seriously entertain a move — and if Montreal were among his top options — the Canadiens might be the best-positioned team to satisfy Pittsburgh’s needs. Unlike the Avalanche and Kings, who lack both picks and top-tier prospects, the Canadiens could craft a compelling package. That could include multiple first-round picks, high second-rounders, and NHL-ready prospects like Logan Mailloux and Oliver Kapanen — while still taking on Crosby’s full $8.7M cap hit.

Engels reiterated there’s no reason to believe Crosby is seeking an exit. But if he ever did, Montreal’s depth in future assets could give them a legitimate shot, at least in theory. Still, as long as Crosby remains committed to Pittsburgh, the entire discussion remains nothing more than an intriguing thought experiment.

