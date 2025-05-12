Ghost of Playoffs Past Haunting Maple Leafs Top Two Players

Uh oh, it’s happening again. Haunted by the narrative of past playoffs where the stars haven’t shown up to do star-type stuff for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner are taking heat for not producing and, onnce again falling short in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Leafs are being praised for their goaltending or productive depth. The glaring issue appears to be a lack of urgency, edge, and sheer refusal to lose from the top two stars — what’s being described as the missing “dog factor.”

Sportsnet 590 The FAN analysts Nick Kypreos, Justin Bourne, and Sam McKee recently broke down the Leafs’ struggles in Round 2 — something that seems to have carried over from Round 1 –, pointing directly at the disappointing performances of Matthews and Marner. While both are elite talents, their production — or lack thereof — has been a key storyline against a hungrier and more aggressive Florida Panthers squad.

“They’re missing the dog factor,” Bourne said. Kypreos agreed, saying Matthews doesn’t have “it” and both said the two stars never change their demeanor, which is not what you want when the level of urgecny needs to go up.

Leafs Fans and Analysts Are Growing Tired of the Same Story

This feeling that the Leafs’ top players simply aren’t showing the desperation needed when the stakes are highest has gotten tired. Matthews has just five points in nine career second-round games, and Marner — set to command north of $13 million as a pending UFA — failed to register a single shot in back-to-back games.

Mitch Marner of the Toronto Maple Leafs

Meanwhile, comparisons are being drawn to other star players around the league. Brady Tkachuk, for example, has played four fewer games than Matthews and Marner this postseason — and has matched their combined goal total. Cole Caufield has more goals than Matthews this playoffs Matthews has played five more games. Corey Landsberg joked, “Mitch Marner when it comes time to negotiate his contract: “Pay me like Rantanen.” Mitch Marner when it comes time to play like Rantanen: “LMAO I’m not Rantanen”.

It’s not just about talent anymore; it’s about attitude.

Maple Leafs Getting Help From Other Areas, Just Not Their Top Two Guys

Goaltending has held up. William Nylander and John Tavares have produced, despite their imperfections. But the team’s two most important players are too quiet, both on the scoresheet and emotionally.

There’s no shortage of skill in Toronto — but in the playoffs, skill alone isn’t enough. Fans are craving to see someone grab the game by the throat. Someone to lead by example. Someone unwilling to accept another early exit. The concern against Florida now is that it’s a series. Toronto was up 2-0, but now it’s all tied up. Momentum has swung toward the Panthers, while Matthews and Marner seem uneager to do much about it.

Until Matthews and Marner can channel that inner drive — the dog factor — fans are worried the Leafs will continue to be outclassed by teams who want it more.

