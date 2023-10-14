Canadiens May Be Ideal Trade Fit for Blue Jackets and Boqvist

In a recent development reported by Frank Seravalli of DailyFaceoff, the Columbus Blue Jackets find themselves dealing with an excess of defensemen, particularly on the right side. That surplus has prompted a desire within the team to make strategic moves. Players like Jake Bean, Adam Peeke, and notably, Adam Boqvist, are currently under consideration as potential trade assets in their quest to rebalance the team roster.

Marco D’Amico, a prominent voice at Montreal Hockey Now, has argued that the acquisition of a skilled defenseman like Boqvist could be a game-changer for the Canadiens. He is a 23-year-old right defenseman known for his offensive prowess, selected within the top ten picks of the 2018 NHL Draft. In the previous season, he showcased his skills while playing for the Columbus Blue Jackets, tallying an impressive 24 points in 46 games. In much the same way the Canadiens did well when they traded for Kirby Dach, there could be an opportunity for Montreal to win that trade.

Adam Boqvist Columbus Blue Jackets

Montreal possesses the financial flexibility and resources necessary to facilitate this potential deal. The Canadiens boast significant cap space, enabling them to seamlessly absorb Boqvist’s $2.6 million cap hit without the need to unload any salary to Columbus. Not a lot of teams are in a similar situation. From there, the Canadiens have the type of assets the Blue Jackets might be looking for. They employ a number of waiver-exempt prospects, draft picks, or NHL-ready forwards. Among some of the more intriguing names are David Reinbacher, Logan Mailloux, and Justin Barron.

Finally, the Canadiens have a need for a player like Boqvist.

Montreal Could Use a Power Play Quarterback

The addition of a player of Boqvist’s caliber holds immense promise for the Canadiens. It would swiftly address their concerns about the power play quarterback and bolster defensive goal-scoring.

Boqvist demonstrated his expertise last season by efficiently managing Columbus’ power play, particularly in the absence of Zach Werenski, showcasing his value and potential as an asset to any team. This season, things have changed. He was benched for the Blue Jackets’ opening game, having lost his position due to the team’s signings of Damon Severson and Ivan Provorov during the offseason.

If the Blue Jackets don’t need him and the Canadiens might want him, conceivably, there’s potentially a fit here.

Next: Truth Behind Conor Garland Trade Request Rumors With Canucks