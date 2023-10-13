Ryan Reaves Calls Out Arber Xhekaj, Wants To Go Round 2

In a fiery post-game statement, Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ryan Reaves expressed his readiness for a rematch against Montreal Canadiens defenseman Arber Xhekaj following their intense fight during Wednesday night’s season opener. Reaves, known for his no-nonsense approach on the ice, didn’t hold back when talking about the altercation. “I don’t like getting jumped. You want to fight? Just ask me,” Reaves bluntly told reporters, highlighting his preference for fair challenges.

The altercation was sparked when Reaves delivered a thunderous hit on Canadiens’ defenseman Kaiden Guhle during the first period. Many saw it as a bit dirty and unnecessary, Reaves leaving his feet to hit Guhle and in the numbers while the player was turned into the boards. Xhekaj clearly didn’t like it and in response, dropped his gloves. The two players engaged in a spirited bout before Reaves was pushed into the net. Despite the fight, Reaves managed to avoid further confrontations with Xhekaj throughout the game, a fact that spoke volumes about the situation.

Xhekaj Happy to Oblige Reaves

When questioned about the possibility of a rematch, Reaves didn’t hesitate to mention the upcoming games against the Canadiens, stating, “We play them two more times.” Xhekaj, on the other hand, saw the fight as a confidence booster after returning from a season-ending shoulder surgery last February. He expressed pride in his response to Reaves’ hits and hinted at the potential for further confrontations in future games.

Ryan Reaves vs Arber Xhekaj fight

The Maple Leafs and Canadiens are slated to face each other on March 9 and April 6 in Montreal, providing the perfect opportunity for the anticipated rematch. Reaves, a seasoned veteran with 829 NHL games under his belt, signed a three-year contract with the Maple Leafs in July. Meanwhile, Xhekaj, entering his second NHL season, aims to continue making his mark on the ice after an impressive rookie year, setting the stage for an electrifying showdown between the two teams.

Hockey fans eagerly anticipate these upcoming clashes, expecting sparks to fly as Reaves and Xhekaj renew their on-ice rivalry.

