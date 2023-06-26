The Carolina Hurricanes and Philadelphia Flyers were said to have reached a tentative agreement involving defenseman Tony DeAngelo on Sunday, with Philadelphia retaining 50 percent of his remaining salary and cap hit for the upcoming season. However, complications arose and the trade never materialized.
As per a report by The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun on Monday, it is believed the NHL raised concerns about DeAngelo returning to Carolina within a year of his previous trade from the Hurricanes. The league cited provisions in the CBA that address the potential circumvention of rules regarding players returning within a 12-month timeframe, particularly when salary retention is involved. Essentially, suggesting it could be considered salary cap circumvention, the trade was not permitted to go through.
As per Puck Pedia:
“Further to @PierreVLeBrun on DeAngelo trade: CBA says if team A retains on a player, cannot re-acquire for 1 calendar year, except if he’s on a new contract. Also says, if team A trades a player, cannot re-acquire him in a retained trade (this situation) for a calendar year. In 2nd scenario, does not specifically state exception about a new contract. So debate: -The exception for a new contract is in 1st scenario but not 2nd. But scenarios are just the opposite, so shouldn’t new contract exception apply? -Is Calendar year 12 months or ‘22 vs ‘23.”
As LeBrun outlines in his article, both the Flyers and Hurricanes have engaged in discussions with the league regarding this matter. They have presented two main arguments: firstly, DeAngelo’s contract was originally signed with Philadelphia, not Carolina, as he inked a two-year, $10 million deal with the Flyers last summer. Secondly, Chuck Fletcher, the general manager responsible for trading for and signing DeAngelo, has since left the organization, raising questions about any potential circumvention allegations.
Will This DeAngelo Trade Ever Go Through?
It is expected that the league will hold discussions with the teams during the week in Nashville while everyone is at the NHL Awards and the Entry Draft. The outcome could involve the league granting approval for the trade or requesting that the teams delay the completion of the deal until July 9, in adherence to the 12-month rule. However, by that time, the two teams could be in a completely different headspace and not be interested in doing the deal.
Next: Erik Karlsson Quite Blunt About Timeline for Trade Out of San Jose
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Connor McDavid Officially “Off the Market” With Big Announcement
News recently broke on Saturday that Connor McDavid has made a huge life-changing announcement.
-
Los Angeles Kings/ 2 days ago
Kings Viewing Dubois as Internal Anze Kopitar Replacement
The Los Angeles Kings are potentially eyeing Pierre-Luc Dubois as a potential depth-chart replacement...
-
Featured/ 2 days ago
NHL Trade Talk 2023 NHL Draft Guide: Picks, Projections, and Profiles
A complete guide to everything you need to know about the 2023 NHL Draft...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 3 days ago
Contract Talks Between Hurricanes and Jordan Staal Have, Ironically… Stalled
During TSN Insider Trading, Dreger revealed that the assumption that Staal would re-sign with...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 4 days ago
Erik Johnson Leaving Avalanche, Will Test Free Agent Market
Erik Johnson is leaving the Colorado Avalanche and will test the free agent market...
-
NHL News/ 5 days ago
38 of the Worst Hockey Jokes: So Bad, They’re Kinda Good
Looking for some really bad hockey jokes that are so bad, they're kind of...
-
NHL News/ 5 days ago
2023 NHL Draft Prospect Profile: Ryan Leonard
The Draft is coming, and NHL Trade Talk will do a series of Draft...
-
Los Angeles Kings/ 6 days ago
Talk of Dubois To Montreal Quieting, A New Favorite Emerges
The Montreal Canadiens were the favorites to land Pierre-Luc Dubois. That may no longer...
-
NHL News/ 6 days ago
Rumors of Maple Leafs Buying Out T.J. Brodie Causes Stir
There is chatter the Toronto Maple Leafs might consider buying out T.J. Brodie. Is...
-
NHL News/ 7 days ago
Maple Leafs Reportedly Make a Decision On Coach Sheldon Keefe
The Toronto Maple Leafs are reportedly bringing back Sheldon Keefe as head coach and...
Pingback: Canadiens Circling Back on Dubois Trade Talks at NHL Draft