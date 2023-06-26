The Carolina Hurricanes and Philadelphia Flyers were said to have reached a tentative agreement involving defenseman Tony DeAngelo on Sunday, with Philadelphia retaining 50 percent of his remaining salary and cap hit for the upcoming season. However, complications arose and the trade never materialized.

As per a report by The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun on Monday, it is believed the NHL raised concerns about DeAngelo returning to Carolina within a year of his previous trade from the Hurricanes. The league cited provisions in the CBA that address the potential circumvention of rules regarding players returning within a 12-month timeframe, particularly when salary retention is involved. Essentially, suggesting it could be considered salary cap circumvention, the trade was not permitted to go through.

As per Puck Pedia:

“Further to @PierreVLeBrun on DeAngelo trade: CBA says if team A retains on a player, cannot re-acquire for 1 calendar year, except if he’s on a new contract. Also says, if team A trades a player, cannot re-acquire him in a retained trade (this situation) for a calendar year. In 2nd scenario, does not specifically state exception about a new contract. So debate: -The exception for a new contract is in 1st scenario but not 2nd. But scenarios are just the opposite, so shouldn’t new contract exception apply? -Is Calendar year 12 months or ‘22 vs ‘23.”

As LeBrun outlines in his article, both the Flyers and Hurricanes have engaged in discussions with the league regarding this matter. They have presented two main arguments: firstly, DeAngelo’s contract was originally signed with Philadelphia, not Carolina, as he inked a two-year, $10 million deal with the Flyers last summer. Secondly, Chuck Fletcher, the general manager responsible for trading for and signing DeAngelo, has since left the organization, raising questions about any potential circumvention allegations.

Will This DeAngelo Trade Ever Go Through?

It is expected that the league will hold discussions with the teams during the week in Nashville while everyone is at the NHL Awards and the Entry Draft. The outcome could involve the league granting approval for the trade or requesting that the teams delay the completion of the deal until July 9, in adherence to the 12-month rule. However, by that time, the two teams could be in a completely different headspace and not be interested in doing the deal.

