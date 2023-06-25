Trade Close?: Dubois Talking Contract Extension With Kings

In a news story that is developing quickly, Pierre-Luc Dubois’ uncertain future appears to be headed toward a resolution. According to Murat Ates, a trusted Winnipeg Jets journalist for The Athletic, Dubois is one step closer to becoming a member of the Los Angeles Kings following a potential trade deal. Ates revealed that contract extension talks between the Kings and Dubois are already underway, indicating a positive trajectory for a trade that would see the Jets send him to LA and the forward sign a long-term extension to make the trade worth the cost of acquisition.
This development comes after earlier reports from Frank Seravalli, emphasizing the ongoing discussions surrounding the Winnipeg Jets and their potential trade moves. While speculation linking the Jets to the Los Angeles Kings has been prevalent, Seravalli stressed that a finalized agreement is not yet within immediate reach.
Further reports from TFP’s Dennis Bernstein and David Pagnotta shed light on the details of the potential trade. The proposed deal would involve a multi-asset exchange, with Gabe Vilardi, a forward from the Kings, heading to Winnipeg. Additionally, various other players and pieces would be part of the package, potentially including potentially Alex Iafallo. If the trade comes to fruition, and an extension is signed, this would be considered the biggest trade of this early NHL off-season thus far.
So Much for the Canadiens?
Dubois initially expressed a preference for joining the Montreal Canadiens, but alternative options were explored due to the challenging nature of finding a suitable trade match between the Jets and the Habs. Montreal’s reluctance to include rising center Kirby Dach in a trade package made a Dubois-to-Montreal deal less feasible. In contrast, the Los Angeles Kings possess a deeper pool of NHL-ready assets, making them an attractive trade partner for the Jets. This explains why the Dubois-to-Los Angeles trade has gained substantial momentum while the Montreal option faded.
As the negotiations progress, the hockey world eagerly awaits the official confirmation of Dubois’ move to the Los Angeles Kings. This significant trade has the potential to reshape the lineups of both teams and provide new opportunities for the players involved.
Next: Krug’s Refusal to Waive No-Trade Clause Comes Back to Bite Blues
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 17 hours ago
Connor McDavid Officially “Off the Market” With Big Announcement
News recently broke on Saturday that Connor McDavid has made a huge life-changing announcement.
-
Los Angeles Kings/ 24 hours ago
Kings Viewing Dubois as Internal Anze Kopitar Replacement
The Los Angeles Kings are potentially eyeing Pierre-Luc Dubois as a potential depth-chart replacement...
-
Featured/ 1 day ago
NHL Trade Talk 2023 NHL Draft Guide: Picks, Projections, and Profiles
A complete guide to everything you need to know about the 2023 NHL Draft...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 2 days ago
Contract Talks Between Hurricanes and Jordan Staal Have, Ironically… Stalled
During TSN Insider Trading, Dreger revealed that the assumption that Staal would re-sign with...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 3 days ago
Erik Johnson Leaving Avalanche, Will Test Free Agent Market
Erik Johnson is leaving the Colorado Avalanche and will test the free agent market...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
38 of the Worst Hockey Jokes: So Bad, They’re Kinda Good
Looking for some really bad hockey jokes that are so bad, they're kind of...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
2023 NHL Draft Prospect Profile: Ryan Leonard
The Draft is coming, and NHL Trade Talk will do a series of Draft...
-
Los Angeles Kings/ 5 days ago
Talk of Dubois To Montreal Quieting, A New Favorite Emerges
The Montreal Canadiens were the favorites to land Pierre-Luc Dubois. That may no longer...
-
NHL News/ 5 days ago
Rumors of Maple Leafs Buying Out T.J. Brodie Causes Stir
There is chatter the Toronto Maple Leafs might consider buying out T.J. Brodie. Is...
-
NHL News/ 6 days ago
Maple Leafs Reportedly Make a Decision On Coach Sheldon Keefe
The Toronto Maple Leafs are reportedly bringing back Sheldon Keefe as head coach and...