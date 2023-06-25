Trade Close?: Dubois Talking Contract Extension With Kings

In a news story that is developing quickly, Pierre-Luc Dubois’ uncertain future appears to be headed toward a resolution. According to Murat Ates, a trusted Winnipeg Jets journalist for The Athletic, Dubois is one step closer to becoming a member of the Los Angeles Kings following a potential trade deal. Ates revealed that contract extension talks between the Kings and Dubois are already underway, indicating a positive trajectory for a trade that would see the Jets send him to LA and the forward sign a long-term extension to make the trade worth the cost of acquisition.

I'm hearing Los Angeles and Pierre-Luc Dubois are talking contract extension. Between that and the pieces of the trade, plenty to work out, but I'm getting the sense things are well on their way. — Murat Ates (@WPGMurat) June 25, 2023

This development comes after earlier reports from Frank Seravalli, emphasizing the ongoing discussions surrounding the Winnipeg Jets and their potential trade moves. While speculation linking the Jets to the Los Angeles Kings has been prevalent, Seravalli stressed that a finalized agreement is not yet within immediate reach.

Further reports from TFP’s Dennis Bernstein and David Pagnotta shed light on the details of the potential trade. The proposed deal would involve a multi-asset exchange, with Gabe Vilardi, a forward from the Kings, heading to Winnipeg. Additionally, various other players and pieces would be part of the package, potentially including potentially Alex Iafallo. If the trade comes to fruition, and an extension is signed, this would be considered the biggest trade of this early NHL off-season thus far.

So Much for the Canadiens?

Dubois initially expressed a preference for joining the Montreal Canadiens, but alternative options were explored due to the challenging nature of finding a suitable trade match between the Jets and the Habs. Montreal’s reluctance to include rising center Kirby Dach in a trade package made a Dubois-to-Montreal deal less feasible. In contrast, the Los Angeles Kings possess a deeper pool of NHL-ready assets, making them an attractive trade partner for the Jets. This explains why the Dubois-to-Los Angeles trade has gained substantial momentum while the Montreal option faded.

As the negotiations progress, the hockey world eagerly awaits the official confirmation of Dubois’ move to the Los Angeles Kings. This significant trade has the potential to reshape the lineups of both teams and provide new opportunities for the players involved.

