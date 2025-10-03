Canadiens and Hutson on 5-Yard Line of Massive Extension

As per Elliotte Friedman on the latest episode of the 32 Thoughts podcast, Montreal Canadiens fans have been on a social media freakout about Lane Hutson and what the recent deals for Luke Hughes and Jackson LaCombe mean. Does this mean or guarantee that defenseman Lane Hutson is a lock to get more than $9 million per season?

Friedman noted that one of my theories is that the Canadiens have been trying to keep this kind of information under wraps, and that the two sides have been working to hammer out a deal and get it done. The Lacombe deal at eight times nine changes things a bit, but Friedman doesn’t believe it will be much. Despite some Canadiens fans worrying that Hutson is now a lock to get $10 or $11 million, and that he’s getting more than Noah Dobson ($9.5 million), Friedman noted, “I’ve been thinking about this a lot. I don’t think the eight times nine for Lacombe really hurts Montreal as much as some people think.”

He added:

“As a matter of fact, I would guess that whatever these two teams are talking about, it’s not far from there on an eight-year deal. Hutson is 9ish. I could see the Canadiens trying to come in a little bit lower. I can see Hutson and his camp trying to come in a little bit higher.”

Canadiens and Hutson on the Five-Yard Line

Friedman added, “But I just think that this is one of those deals, or I get the sense that, let’s just say we’re at the five-yard line. Just say for argument’s sake we’re at the five-yard line. I think Hutson’s camp has an idea of where they want to be. I think the Canadiens have an idea of where they want to be, and I think they’re in the same kind of general vicinity. I don’t know if those last five yards are going to be easy.”

Lane Hutson Canadiens breakout star 2025 playoffs

He did reiterate, “I don’t think eight times nine is too far off.”

Friedman didn’t believe that eight times nine ish is unrealistic for this player, even though he stands firm on the idea that the Canadians want player to give a bit and the player wants the team to give a bit. It could take some time for the two sides to get this deal in the end zone.

Somebody’s going to have to bend to get this done before the season.

