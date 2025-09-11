5 Suspended Hockey Canada Players Eligible to Return to NHL, Timeline Set

The NHL and NHLPA have reached an agreement on the status of the five players acquitted in the Hockey Canada sexual assault trial, the NHLPA confirmed Thursday. The players will remain suspended until December 1, 2025, but may begin signing contracts as of October 15.

NHLPA statement on Dillon Dube, Cal Foote, Alex Formenton, Carter Hart and Michael McLeod: pic.twitter.com/XFZopyfrAs — NHLPA (@NHLPA) September 11, 2025

The NHLPA’s statement says the union considers the “matter closed,” which Chris Johnston of TSN and The Athletic indicates there will be no appeal of the NHL’s decision.

The ruling affects Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Dillon Dube, Cal Foote, and Alex Formenton, all of whom were charged in connection with a 2018 incident in London, Ont., but acquitted in July after Justice Maria Carroccia found the prosecution had not proven its case.

McLeod, Hart, Dube, and Foote are now unrestricted free agents and can negotiate with any NHL team. Under the agreement, their contracts can be registered beginning Oct. 15, they can start team conditioning on Nov. 15, and return to NHL games Dec. 1. It is not clear which teams have or will reach out, but speculation is that the Philadelphia Flyers intend to talk to Carter Hart’s camp.

Formenton recently signed with Swiss team HC Ambrì-Piotta through December, raising questions about whether he’s looking to get back into the NHL this season.

While the NHL acknowledged in July that the allegations were “disturbing” regardless of the verdict, the resolution now provides a pathway for the players’ return. Hart, 26, had been the Flyers’ starting goaltender, while McLeod, Dube, and Foote were active NHL regulars before their arrests in early 2024.

