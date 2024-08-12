On Saturday night, Team Canada clinched the Hlinka Gretzky Cup on home ice, defeating a strong Czechia team that had an outstanding tournament. Both teams entered the gold medal game with perfect records. Canadian goalie Jack Ivankovic delivered a phenomenal performance throughout the tournament, finishing with a 0.967 save percentage and a 0.75 goals-against average. In the final, he was named Player of the Game after nearly achieving a shutout. With this victory, Canada secured gold for the third consecutive year and aims to maintain its success in 2025.

With some time to reflect on the summer tournament, let’s take a look at certain players who made a significant impact for Canada.

Cole Reschny

Cole Reschny had himself a dominant tournament. The 17-year-old is coming off a great WHL season with the Victoria Royals. He put up an impressive 59 points in 61 games. The young forward showed strong play at both ends of the ice. Winning key faceoffs while scoring some important goals, Reschny proved to be a star in the making. He will look to have an outstanding season in the WHL as 2025 will be his draft year.

Forward Cameron Schmidt will also join him. Schmidt had a terrific tournament himself. He was a great forechecker who did not back down. Schmidt plays for the Vancouver Giants in the WHL. Both of these players will return to British Columbia in hopes to impress during their draft season.

Matthew Schaefer

Captain Canada, Matthew Schaefer, was a force on the blue line, showcasing his skills with some highlight-reel goals during an eye-opening tournament. Schaefer is coming off his rookie season with the Erie Otters of the OHL. The Hlinka Gretzky Cup highlighted the progress he made this offseason, as the defenseman demonstrated impressive strength in his game, winning battles in the defensive zone while also creating offensive opportunities.

It never gets old!????????



Canada celebrates after winning their 25th Hlinka Gretzky Cup!

Schaefer happens to be a teammate of Malcolm Spence in the OHL. Spence was the player who scored the golden goal in the tournament last year. It’s possible that Schaefer learned from his success and showcased his readiness for the competition, as the blueliner recorded six points in five games, leading his team to a gold medal. Schaefer is poised to break out next season and shine during his draft year.

Jack Ivankovic

Jack Ivankovic may be the biggest reason why Team Canada won. He was coming off an exceptional season with the Mississauga Steelheads of the OHL. He posted an amazing .915 save percentage in the regular season but dropped to .883 in the playoffs. His stats most certainly did not drop in this tournament.

Ivankovic was the player of the game in the gold medal game. His ability to lock it down every game was very impressive. He consistently only let in only one goal a game, while also recording a shutout on opening day. Goaltending partner Lucas Beckman also had a good start where he made 27 saves on 28 shots. Both goalies showed scouts what potential they may hold.

Will Canada be able to win their fourth straight Hlinka Gretzky Cup next year?

