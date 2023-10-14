Ovechkin Welcomes Karlsson to Pens vs. Caps Feud w/ Huge Hit

In a Friday night showdown between the Washington Capitals and the Pittsburgh Penguins, the long-standing rivalry between the two teams took center stage once again. For veteran defenseman Erik Karlsson, it was an uncomfortable introduction to the feud between the two teams, thanks to a brutal open-ice hit from the Capitals’ biggest star.

During his first taste of the intense Capitals versus Penguins rivalry, Karlsson got a memorable welcome from none other than Capitals’ captain, Alex Ovechkin. Karlsson got caught with his head down, and Ovechkin, never one to pass up a crushing bodycheck, went in for the knockout.

Ovechkin lowers the boom on Erik Karlsson. 💥 pic.twitter.com/DUA5BW5sZF — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 14, 2023

During the second period of the game, with the Penguins already holding a 2-0 lead, Ovechkin attempted to ignite his team by delivering a thunderous hit to Karlsson at center ice. Seizing the opportunity, Ovechkin caught Karlsson off guard, leveling him with a powerful hit that took the defenseman out of the play. Despite the impact, Karlsson quickly recovered, showcasing his resilience on the ice.

However, Ovechkin’s hit not only left an impression on Karlsson but also threw Ovechkin off balance, briefly taking him out of the game. Karlsson and the Penguins got the last laugh. Despite Ovechkin’s efforts, the hit failed to rejuvenate his team, and the Penguins went on to secure a dominant victory with a final score of 4-0.

Karlsson, in two games with the Penguins, has one assist.

Karlsson Got His Introduction to The Heated Rivalry

The game served as a reminder of the intensity and physicality that defines the Caps/Pens rivalry, a rivalry that has become synonymous with fierce battles and unforgettable moments. As the season progresses, hockey enthusiasts can expect more thrilling encounters and fierce exchanges between these bitter rivals, making each matchup a spectacle not to be missed.