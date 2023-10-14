3 Fixes for Oilers As Skinner Set to Take Net Against Canucks

In the highly anticipated 2023-24 season opener, the Edmonton Oilers faced a tough challenge against the Vancouver Canucks. Scratch that. The Canucks played well, but the real challenge might have been getting over just how poorly the Oilers played. They lacked the ability to find their own game and it cost them, suffering an 8-0 defeat. The Oilers’ lackluster performance left fans disappointed, as they failed to match the work ethic displayed by their opponents on the ice.

As the team gets set for their home opener on Saturday night and looks to rebound against the same team that embarrassed them just a few days earlier, there are things they need to avoid.

Oilers Need to Create High Danger Chances

The Oilers actually spent more time in the offensive zone, maintaining higher puck possession stats than their rivals. However, their offensive efforts lacked the necessary intensity, failing to test Canucks’ goaltender, Thatcher Demko. If the Oilers are going to score goals like everyone knows they can, it starts with creating high-danger chances and not just floating around the zone.

This includes driving to the net, shooting on the power play, moving more north and south instead of being too cute and relying on the skill level and talent of their offensive stars to essentially “pass the puck into the net”.

Oilers Defensive System Wasn’t Necessarily The Issue

Despite implementing defensive zone tweaks, the Oilers couldn’t contain the Canucks’ offensive onslaught. That said, the defensive adjustments made by Edmonton didn’t directly contribute to the goals scored by Vancouver.

The real issues were other things. The first goal was a great play by Elias Petterson with even better hands by Conor Garland. Second, after a Vancouver dump-in, Evan Bouchard lost a corner battle, leading to Miller finding Boeser in the low slot for a beauty goal. Jack Campbell made two impressive saves before the third rebound was tapped home on the next goal. Boeser got a lucky bounce on one and scored another when an unfortunate skate deflection put the puck right on Boeser’ capitalizing on the opportunity’s stick. J.T. Miller scored another power-play goal from the top of the circle.

This is not to excuse the result or how badly the Oilers played and got outworked, but it doesn’t account for a little luck being a factor in the final score.

The Goaltending Needs to Be Better

One notable area of concern was Edmonton’s goaltending. Both Jack Campbell and Stuart Skinner had a tough night, allowing a total of 8 goals on 16 shots. While some goals were a result of high-quality chances generated by the Canucks, there were instances where the goalies could have made critical saves. Skinner will have a chance to make up for that as he takes the net on Saturday night.

Stuart Skinner Edmonton Oilers NHL

If he can deliver a robust performance and help the Oilers avoid a consecutive loss against the Canucks, that will stop the sky from falling in Edmonton. Fans are hopeful that the team will regroup, addressing the defensive lapses and ensuring a more competitive showing in the next matchup.

