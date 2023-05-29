The Flames’ Delicate Dilemma: The Future of Elias Lindholm

The Calgary Flames find themselves at a crossroads as they face the imminent decision of what to do with forward Elias Lindholm. With one more season remaining on his contract, Lindholm’s future with the team hangs in the balance. The new Flames GM, Craig Conroy, understands the importance of addressing this situation promptly and has expressed his intention to reach out to Lindholm. Conroy said, “We can’t go into next season with 7 UFAs.” Lindholm might be the most important of the bunch. The GM also talked about Johnny Gaudreau leaving via free agency last season and said he’d never let that happen again.
As speculation mounts, industry insiders provide valuable insights into the Flames’ predicament. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman suggests that Calgary needs a GM with “bite,” someone unafraid to make bold decisions. Whether Conroy is that guy remains to be seen. That said, he already recognizes the dilemma: can the Flames afford to let Lindholm venture into unrestricted free agency without securing an extension, potentially losing him for nothing in return?
Trade rumors have swirled around Lindholm, with Aaron Portzline of The Athletic suggesting a potential deal involving the Columbus Blue Jackets’ third overall pick. However, experts like Julian McKenzie from The Athletic express doubts about the Flames securing a top-ten draft pick for Lindholm. McKenzie agrees that the Blue Jackets might be the one exception, but points out that teams possessing high picks may not be contenders in need of a short-term rental player like Lindholm.
The Carolina Hurricanes have been linked to Lindholm in the past, and with impending free agents Jordan Staal, Paul Stastny, and Derek Stefan, they could benefit from Lindholm’s scoring prowess and center position expertise. Lindholm would be an ideal fit within the Hurricanes’ defensive-minded system under the guidance of coach Rod Brind’Amour.
Flames Can’t Afford to Repeat History
Cautionary tales emerge from Calgary’s recent history, with comparisons drawn to the trade of Matthew Tkachuk. The Flames made a similar decision in the past, parting ways with Tkachuk, only to witness his career flourish with the Florida Panthers. In contrast, Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar, the players acquired in the trade, have struggled to make a significant impact in Calgary.
With these factors in mind, the Flames must approach Lindholm’s situation cautiously. The urgency to secure his future with the team is palpable, but they must also evaluate the potential consequences of losing a talented player like Lindholm. Balancing short-term gains with long-term stability will be key for the Flames as they navigate this crucial decision.
Whatever decision they make will significantly shape the Flames’ future and potentially set the course for the team’s success in the seasons to come.
