Calgary Flames Looking for Trade to Help Struggling Huberdeau

The Calgary Flames are a hot mess and GM Craig Conroy is going to do whatever he can to get his big-name players going. This includes forward Jonathan Huberdeau, who has produced only two goals and six points in 12 games to start the season.

Hockey insider Elliotte Friedman confirmed Conroy’s intentions via the latest 32 Thoughts and while some feel Conroy should consider finding a trade partner while he still can for Huberdeau, the Flames GM is doubling down on his one-time superstar:

The winger knows the onus is on him, admitting, “You’ve got to look in the mirror, I gotta be a better player.” But, as the Flames peruse the trade market (and they’ve begun seeing what’s out there), they will target individuals who they believe are a fit with Huberdeau.

Jonathan Huberdeau benched

The Flames sit 4-7-1 on the season and are not even close to meeting expectations so far this season. It’s been so bad that management has halted all contract extension talks with their pending unrestricted free agents because seemingly, they don’t currently have a direction. Perhaps finding a new centre for Huberdeau is front of mind and taking up all of Conroy’s business hours.

Conroy Likely to Move Defenseman & Goaltender

On Thursday, the Flames called up top prospect, goaltender Dustin Wolf. The move should spark some trade rumors, no doubt, but it does sound like for now, it’s just injury insurance and nothing else as the Flames make way on a road trip.

Regardless if it’s next week or before March’s trade deadline, it’s very likely one of Jacob Markstrom or Daniel Vladar get moved to make room for Wolf seeing the Flames’ crease more. He’s too good of a prospect not too and he’s producing admirably at the professional level.

Conroy has some defensemen to consider shuffling around, as pending unrestricted free-agent blueliners Nikita Zadorov, Noah Hanifin and Chris Tanev are all primed trade candidates and could be moved out to find help for Huberdeau. Considering not all of them are going to re-sign in Calgary anyways, it would be smart business to flip them for more help up front.

For now, Huberdeau stays as the Flames continue to search outside the organization for support. Conroy will be busy these next couple of weeks trying to hammer down a deal as he doesn’t want to season to get away from his team just yet.

