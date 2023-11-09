Elliotte Friedman was a guest on the Morning Take Podcast and talked about the struggles with the Toronto Maple Leafs this season. Saying that the Leafs are looking for defense and have been looking since last season. “I do think they are scouring the market for any kind of defenseman that makes sense.”

When asked if Calgary is a natural fit, Friedman said they are, but there are multiple teams looking at the Flames for trade solutions. “Any team that is going to be looking for something is going to be looking at the Calgary Flames.” He added, that Brad Treliving would love to add Nikita Zadorov or Chris Tanev.

When asked about the Leafs decision to sign John Klingberg, the hosts wanted to know if there were other options. Friedman said the guy they really wanted on July 1 was Matt Dumba. “I think they were in on him. Klingberg came in at $4.15, Dumba at the time was high in the fives.” He added, “Toronto really wanted him, they couldn’t get the deal done. They couldn’t fit Dumba where wanted to be.”

Friedman noted that Dumba wasn’t a perfect fit, he’s a loud, physical presence. “He was the guy they talked do, he was the guy they wanted, but they couldn’t fit him in for what he was asking.”

It’s Clear the Maple Leafs Had Other Ideas At First

the Toronto Maple Leafs’ persistent quest for defensive solutions, specifically by eyeing a different style of defenseman early on in free agency emphasized their search for better fit than Klingberg has been thus far. The Leafs’ interest in Matt Dumba is intriguing, but financial constraints prevented a deal, leading them to sign Klingberg. It’s proving to have been a mistake.

The hosts talked about the stark contrast between the two players. It makes you wonder why Treliving didn’t just wait and see what was available later if Klingberg wasn’t the guy they really wanted.

Next: Maple Leafs Demote John Klingberg, Sparking Calls For Trade