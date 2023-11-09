Flames Recall Dustin Wolf Amidst Goalie Trade Rumors

The Calgary Flames have recalled goaltender Dustin Wolf from the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers. The immediate response from many to the news was curiosity, insiders and fans wondering if a trade was coming since the Flames already have Jakob Markstrom and Dan Vladar on the roster.

Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli tweeted a pair of eyeball emojis to the news, while Elliotte Friedman wrote that he doesn't believe this is trade related. Friedman noted, "Believe this is more for injury protection purposes than a trade."

This move comes as the team embarks on a road trip that includes a back-to-back games. Having three goalies as the Flames played a compact stretch of hockey is not the worst idea. Whether the team intends to play him or not in any of those games isn’t clear. He has potentially earned a look with his recent play.

In the 2022-23 season, Wolf dominated the AHL, leading in wins (42), shutouts (7), GAA (2.09), and SV% (.932). This exceptional performance earned the 22-year-old goaltender back-to-back AHL Goaltender of the Year titles in his two professional seasons. Moreover, he clinched the prestigious Les Cunningham Award, honoring him as the AHL’s most valuable player for the year. This season, he’s played in six AHL games, recording a .924 save percentage, a 2.34 GAA and is tied for first with a league-best five wins.

Dustin Wolf Flames called up for road trip

No Trade Imminent for Flames

Calgary has been in the rumor mill of late for a couple of reasons. First, they started out the season slowly, potentially opening the door for pending UFAs to be traded. While neither Markstrom or Vladar are coming to end of their contracts, the Edmonton Oilers have a disastrous situation facing them with respect to their goaltending and Vladar was a potential candidate as someone the Oilers might look at.

