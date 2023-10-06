Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander has opted for a different approach to contract negotiations. As he enters the final year of his current deal, he’s going to be more open than most players. Nylander recently disclosed to the media that he has given his agent, Lewis Gross, the green light to continue talks with the Leafs throughout the upcoming season. However, there’s a catch – Nylander doesn’t want to be updated about the negotiations until both parties are on the verge of reaching an agreement.

Jonas Siegel of The Athletic notes, this unconventional stance indicates that Nylander likely has a specific contract figure in mind. He is unwilling to entertain any discussions until the Toronto Maple Leafs are ready to meet his terms.

William Nylander Toronto Maple Leafs NHL

By taking this approach, Nylander aims to shield himself from the distractions that often accompany day-to-day contract negotiations. He’ll try to maintain his focus on the game and not let contract talks overshadow what’s happening on the ice.

The Maple Leafs, currently under the management of Brad Treliving, find themselves in a fortunate position due to Nylander’s willingness to engage in ongoing negotiations. Otherwise, the team would have faced the challenge of waiting until the end of the season to resume talks, potentially operating under a tight deadline. Nylander is set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, adding urgency to the situation.

Negotiating During the Season Provides Options

When questioned about Nylander’s status, Treliving refrained from making bold statements. He emphasized Nylander’s importance to the team, stating, “He’s a really good player that we want to sign.” No doubt, the Leafs will do what they can, but there’s a limit.

Nylander’s decision to defer negotiations until a later stage reflects his determination to secure a deal that aligns with his expectations. He’s looking to make what he sees as fair, but the success of the team might factor into his decision-making. Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs have the opportunity to retain a key player vital to their success on the ice. The hockey world eagerly awaits further developments as the negotiations progress throughout the upcoming season.

Next: 3 Reasons Fraser Minten Makes the Maple Leafs Roster