Bumping Walman Up Depth Chart Creates Two Big Issues for Oilers

Even though the Edmonton Oilers’ trade deadline speculation included names like Mikko Rantanen last season, what the team did end up adding was a smart, offensively talented, and surprisingly tenacious defenseman. Jake Walman flew under the radar and came over from the San Jose Sharks in a trade that few saw coming. He immediately fit like a glove, and this season, he’ll take on an even bigger role with the departure of John Klingberg.

Walman emerged as a critical part of Edmonton’s run down the stretch and into the playoffs. He wasn’t flashy, but he was consistent, reliable, and most importantly, capable of handling tough minutes. According to Allan Mitchell of The Athletic, during the regular season, he posted a 62% goal share at five-on-five — the best among Edmonton’s regulars — and held his own against elite competition when injuries hit the blue line. He logged over 16 minutes per night at five-on-five and was deployed heavily when Mattias Ekholm was sidelined.

In the playoffs, he elevated his game even further. Mitchell writes, “At the other end of the spectrum, Nurse struggled with three separate partners during the postseason. … Nurse was playing too much and needed a partner with excellent passing ability.”

Then, of course, there was the injured Ekholm. He’s still maybe Edmonton’s best deadline add in years, but time is catching up, and injuries appear to be a factor.

Is It Time to Slot Walman Over Nurse?

Now, heading into 2025-26, Edmonton faces a logjam on the left side. With Nurse, Ekholm, and Brett Kulak all healthy, where does Walman fit? Mitchell argues higher up, and probably over Nurse on the depth chart.

At the risk of breaking up Evan Bouchard and Ekholm, whether playing his off-side bumping Nurse and Ekholm down a pairing, Walman’s performance demands a larger role and possibly reduced minutes for Nurse, who struggled away from him.

That creates two problems. It pushes a $9.25 million defenseman down the depth chart. That will add even more pressure for Nurse, who is already the whipping boy of sorts in Edmonton. Second, what does that mean for Walman’s next contract? He’s got this coming season as his last at $3.4 million. It might be time to think about early extension.

Finally, if Nurse gets bumped, what does that mean for their future with the Oilers?

Aside from allowing Klingberg to leave via free agency, the Oilers made few moves on the blue line this offseason, trusting their existing group. But if they’re serious about contending again, they’ll need to recognize what the numbers have already shown: Walman should be given an opportunity. That opens the door for conversations about where Nurse and Ekholm fit into the Oilers’ season-long plans.

