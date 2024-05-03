Following Poor Playoffs, What Is Next For the Winnipeg Jets?

The Winnipeg Jets had an extremely disappointing end to their season. Losing to the Colorado Avalanche in five games, that ended a playoff run expected to go much further. This team was arguably Canada’s best team in the postseason, yet they were the first to be eliminated. What kinds of changes need to be made for this team moving forward? Is it more the player’s fault or the coaches?

Rick Bowness Jets head coach

A Playoff Downfall

A lot of hockey fans had high hopes for this Winnipeg Jets team. Many players underperformed in the series, which ultimately led to their elimination. Connor Hellebuyck had a rough go in the playoffs, allowing four or more goals in each game. It was not all his fault as the defense collapsed and was unable to stop the Colorado Avalanche’s star players.

Nathan MacKinnon was a beast in this series as he put up nine points in five games. Now, the Winnipeg Jets must go back to the drawing board and figure out how this team can be better. Head coach Rick Bowness has an uncertain future with the team. Is he the first one going in the offseason? TSN’s Darren Dreger was asked about a Bowness return and said, “My gut tells me that that’s unlikely. I don’t think that Rick Bowness will be back, I don’t know that for sure”.

Some notable upcoming UFAs include Tyler Toffoli, Sean Monahan, and Brendan Dillon. Should they re-sign some of these players? Or should they give way to their young guns?

The Future Of The Winnipeg Jets

The AHL Manitoba Moose had their fair share of young talent this season. Young players Brad Lambert, Nikita Chibrikov, Chaz Lucius, and Colby Barlow all made appearances in the AHL. Each of them has shown promise throughout their development. When will hockey fans get to see them in the NHL? Chaz Lucius has had injury problems in recent years, so he may be a bit behind from the others who have been playing consistently. Brad Lambert is most likely the one who has the best chance at cracking the NHL roster next year. He was the leading scorer for the Manitoba Moose putting up 55 points in 64 games. It will be interesting to see whether or not he will get significant playing time next year. The Winnipeg Jets held Cole Perfetti out of the lineup for four of the five playoff games.

Do the Winnipeg Jets need more young star power in their lineup?

Up Next: Snubbed: Making a Jack Adams Case for Oilers’ Kris Knoblauch