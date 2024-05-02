Could Mike Sullivan Be On His Way Out Of Pittsburgh?

When you think of all the success the Pittsburgh Penguins have had in recent memory, you can’t mention their success without bringing up long-time head coach Mike Sullivan. With that in mind, it seems odd to hear that he might be on his way out of Pittsburgh or that there’s a power struggle going on between Sullivan and GM Kyle Dubas.

Mike Sullivan, Rod Brind'Amour and Jon Cooper are three of the four longest-tenured coaches in the NHL, but with speculation any of them might be available, NHL teams are waiting to fill vacancies, writes @RoryBoylen. https://t.co/xgkAfKTb1y — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 1, 2024

Sullivan started his coaching career as an assistant coach with the Boston Bruins in the 2002-03 season. He went on to be the head coach for the Bruins for two more seasons before becoming an assistant coach for the Tampa Bay Lightning, New York Rangers, and Vancouver Canucks. He was the head coach of Pittsburgh’s AHL affiliate team in Wilkes-Barre before being promoted to the NHL midseason, replacing head coach Mike Johnston in 2015-16. Sullivan went on to win the Stanley Cup in his replacement season as Penguins head coach in 2016-17.

Ever since their repeat championships, the Penguins have struggled mightily in the postseason. They have come short through multiple first-round exits and have missed the playoffs for two straight seasons. With a core consisting of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang in their late 30s, the Penguins face quite a dilemma. A new direction is possible and many wonder if Sullivan will continue to have the reigns through a potential retool or rebuild. According to one insider, it certainly isn’t a wild idea to believe that Sullivan may be coaching for another team next season.

Sullivan’s Status In Pittsburgh Is Unclear

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman shared on the most recent 32 Thoughts: The Podcast episode, that Sullivan’s position with the team is up in the air.

It seemed like a given that Sullivan would be returning as head coach and would be leading the charge through this next phase in Pittsburgh. However, it seems like now there could be a scenario where teams would be interested to see where Pittsburgh stands and whether Sullivan is a part of that future.

Friedman suggests that many teams would be interested in the services of Sullivan if he does leave the Penguins. With Kyle Dubas taking over as GM in the offseason, his headspace on where the team is at is still yet to be fully determined. Sullivan himself may also decide that it’s time for the team to have a new voice and may choose to look for new opportunities elsewhere.

Regardless, Sullivan would be an interesting addition to a team with cup aspirations, as he’s experienced a winning culture in Pittsburgh. There’s also the very real possibility that the Penguins chose to hold on to Sullivan in an attempt to remain competitive with their core still present. For some, it’s a no-brainer to keep him around with players like Crosby still on the team. For others, letting Sullivan go would give them the chance to start a new era in the Steel City where a reset is certainly needed.

New Jersey May Express Interest In Sullivan

When it comes to determining what teams would be lining up for Sullivan’s services, Friedman mentions the New Jersey Devils.

You don’t have to be a genius to know that the Devils severely underperformed this season. It resulted in the franchise firing their head coach Lindy Ruff and naming Travis Green as the intern. There’s no doubt that the Devils want to be right back in the playoff conversation next season and it will likely involve finding a new, experienced voice for behind the bench.

Penguins GM: ‘No permissions granted’ for Devils to speak with Mike Sullivan



⁦@TheAthleticNHL⁩ | ⁦@penguins⁩ https://t.co/7s4Uh5rV9T — Rob Rossi (@Real_RobRossi) April 30, 2024

Friedman had this to say about the Devils:

“The word on Jersey is that they want to take a big swing. They want to see if there’s a big swing that they can take out there. Mike Sullivan would be as big a swing as you can take. If the Devils knew somebody like that is available, you know they would be going after him

The Penguins are in for an interesting summer. After missing the playoffs for the second straight season, changes will be made but in what context? Is Sullivan part of the plan moving forward? Or do we see him behind the bench for a new team next season? If Sullivan does become available, expect a handful of teams to be lining up for his services.

