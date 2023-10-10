Blue Jackets Actively Pursue Trades to Fine-Tune Blue Line

In a recent update from Daily Faceoff insider Frank Seravalli, the Columbus Blue Jackets have taken significant steps into the trade market. The team is currently engaged in discussions exploring various avenues, with potential player movements honing in on key figures like Adam Boqvist, Jake Bean, and Andrew Peeke. Now quite deep at the position because of some key summer additions, the Blue Jackets would like to clear space, both in terms of money and players.

Sources say #CBJ have been engaged in trade dialogue with teams in recent days in an effort to move a defenseman from their #NHL roster. They've told teams they'd like more flexibility at the position.@DailyFaceoff — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) October 10, 2023

The team’s defensive lineup received substantial reinforcements during the summer with the acquisitions of Damon Severson and Ivan Provorov, bolstering their blue line significantly. However, the team now finds themselves in a position of surplus, prompting the need to offload a player.

At the center of these discussions is Andrew Peeke, a 25-year-old defenseman who boasts a contract extending three more years, valued at $2.75 million. Adam Boqvist, slightly more economical at $2.6 million, is contracted until 2025, while Jake Bean carries a $2.33 million cap hit for the current year before transitioning into unrestricted free agency.

The Blue Jackets Now Who They Want In Their Top Six

If they can successfully move someone, the idea would be to run with a defensive core comprising Provorov, Severson, Zach Werenski, and Peeke in their top four positions. Adam Boqvist and Erik Gudbranson are likely to form the third pair.

Ivan Provorov Damon Severson Blue Jackets

While this would be the ideal setup for Columbus, the team does have some flexibility in who they move. GM Jarmo Kekalainen is seeking to reshape their roster amidst these ongoing trade talks.

As Seravalli points out, the Blue Jackets have included seven defensemen in their opening-night lineup, and the status of 23-year-old restricted free agent Tim Berni remains unresolved as he is yet to sign with the team.

