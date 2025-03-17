Key Names Step Up in Oilers Secure 3-1 Win Over Rangers

The Edmonton Oilers wrapped up their four-game road trip with a hard-fought 3-1 win over the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Sunday night. The win brings them back to Edmonton with a 2-2 record from the trip, showing signs of improvement after an ugly start where it felt a little like the sky was falling.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins led the way offensively with a three-assist night, while goaltender Stuart Skinner stopped 21 of 22 shots faced. The Oilers’ special teams were solid, and Edmonton was able to keep the Rangers to a relatively low shot count through three periods, which might indicate this was one of their better 60-minute efforts of the season.

Key Moments From the Game

The Oilers opened the scoring late in the first period, as veteran forward Corey Perry capitalized on a power play opportunity, scrambling and battling hard in front of the goalie with 41.3 seconds remaining. The goal came off a rebound as Leon Draisaitl funneled the puck toward the net and extended his NHL-best point streak to 18 games (14 goals, 13 assists).

In the second period, Viktor Arvidsson put the Oilers back on top with a beautiful wrist shot over Igor Shesterkin’s glove, giving Edmonton a 2-1 lead. It was a strong game overall for Arvidsson, who the Oilers need if they’re going to have success down the stretch and into the playoffs.

Jeff Skinner was excellent as well, creating opportunities and drawing penalties. If he’s not given another solid look on the homestand, nothing will earn him more ice time with this coach. Skinner didn’t show up on the scoresheet, but he was noticeable.

Connor McDavid sealed the win with an insurance marker late in the third period, his 25th goal of the season. The Oilers’ captain extended his point streak to 11 games (3 goals, 12 assists).

Nugent-Hopkins with three assists vs Rangers

Oilers With a Strong Defensive Stand

Beyond the fact the Oilers finally scored three goals in a game, the Oilers’ defense stepped up in a big way. Jake Walman, logging 22:40 of ice time, recorded six blocked shots and was a physical presence throughout the game. Evan Bouchard and Darnell Nurse were also excellent. The Oilers are still without Mattias Ekholm, but he should be back in the lineup when Edmonton gets on home ice.

Perhaps the biggest plus was how solid Stuart Skinner was in net. He made several key saves, including a highlight-reel stop on Mika Zibanejad in the third period. Two solid goaltending performances in a row by Oilers goaltenders is a positive sign, even if it’s too early to say either is back to being their previous steady selves. After facing criticism earlier in the season, Skinner’s recent two performances are starting to suggest he’s finding his game.

Can the Oilers Go on a Roll?

With back-to-back solid wins, the Oilers return home looking to go on a run. Draisaitl and McDavid were both looking more at ease, some of the depth guys stepped up and key players like Mattias Ekholm and Zach Hyman should be returning to the lineup.

Trent Frederic will soon join the roster, and eventually, Evander Kane will return. The hope for the Oilers is that they are heating up at the right time.

