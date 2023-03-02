Red Wings Trade Tyler Bertuzzi to Boston Bruins

The Eastern Conference in the NHL is just scary. Forward Tyler Bertuzzi is heading to the Boston Bruins. Going back to the Detroit Red Wings is a conditional 2024 1st Rd Pick and a 2025 4th Rd Pick. The condition is that the first-round selection is top-10 protected. Detroit retains 50% of Bertuzzi’s remaining salary.
The Bruins have been busy making an already dangerous team even more deadly. Two days ago, Boston President Cam Neely said: “We still have some time to maybe tinker. We’ll look at that.” Clearly, they decided to push all in and add someone that, by many accounts, seems to be a perfect fit.
This hasn’t been his best season as in 29 games he has four goals and ten assists. That said, he’s skilled, physical, and capable of playing in the team’s top six. He scored 30 goals last season and twice scored 21. He would best be described as a playmaking winger; scored a lot of goals last season but he’s a passer first and foremost. He’s not a super prolific hitter, but he does draw a lot of penalties.
Andy Strickland writes, “The Bruins aren’t necessarily looking at Bertuzzi as just a rental. Will re-visit after the season and see how things go.” He has 88 goals and 114 assists in 305 regular-season games. He has yet to reach the playoffs in the NHL, so this will be his first time in the postseason.
Edmonton, Dallas, Vegas, and Carolina were some other teams to kick tires on Tyler Bertuzzi.
In other Bruins news, David Pastrnak extends with the team on a long-term deal. The new contract is eight years and $11.25 million per season.
Next: Ottawa Senators the Team that Finally Trades for Jakob Chychrun
