Bruins “Poking Around” on Patrick Kane, Trade In Works?

During the latest episode of the 32 Thoughts Podcast, Elliotte Friedman, co-host and Sportsnet NHL Insider, discussed the ongoing speculation surrounding the future of veteran winger Patrick Kane. According to Friedman, the Detroit Red Wings and Buffalo Sabres continue to be among the frontrunners in the race to sign the unrestricted free agent. However, intriguingly, he also revealed that sources within the NHL have suggested the Boston Bruins are revisiting the possibility of acquiring Kane.
Friedman pointed out the potential benefits for the Bruins, emphasizing the opportunity to enhance their formidable roster without relinquishing valuable assets. He stated, “There’s a couple of teams out there that suspect that Boston might have been a team that has poked around on this.” While acknowledging there is nothing concrete to speak of, Friedman highlighted the logical fit for Boston. The Bruins, a perennially competitive team, are known for their willingness to assess available talent and evaluate its potential impact on their performance.
Reflecting on Boston’s previous season, Friedman noted their aggressive pursuit of success, even though it resulted in a first-round exit. Despite the cost in terms of draft picks and prospects, the Bruins demonstrated a commitment to a “go-for-it” mentality. Friedman’s observations led him to the conclusion that, given their renewed focus on contending, the Bruins could view Kane as an attractive option, especially considering his status as a free agent.
In a subsequent appearance on ‘The Jeff Marek Show,’ Friedman reiterated his perspective on the potential synergy between the Bruins and Kane. He emphasized that he had received information from multiple independent sources, reinforcing the connection between the team and the player. It makes sense from a hockey standpoint, he noted.
Are Bruins Looking for a Trade to Find Space to Add Patrick Kane?
However, there seems to be a shift in the narrative. It wasn’t long ago that Boston Hockey Now sources said the Bruins were not actively pursuing Patrick Kane. A source revealed on October 28 that the Bruins face significant challenges in terms of cap space and roster dynamics, making it unlikely for them to secure the forward, even on a short-term deal. The complexities of the current salary cap landscape, coupled with the surplus of wingers on the Bruins’ roster, presented hurdles that might be insurmountable for such a move.
That must mean the Bruins are looking for a trade partner to free up the necessary space to make this move. As the situation evolves, the hockey community remains intrigued by the twists and turns in the Patrick Kane saga, with the Detroit Red Wings and Boston Bruins emerging as pivotal players in the ongoing narrative.
