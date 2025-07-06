Insider Explains Bruins’ Head-Scratching Tanner Jeannot Contract

The Boston Bruins raised eyebrows with their surprising decision to sign rugged forward Tanner Jeannot to a multi-year deal this offseason. Giving the depth winger $3.4 million per season until 2030, it was viewed as one of the overpays in free agency. The move sparked debate.

According to a report by Elliotte Friedman, the Bruins weren’t the only team making a pitch. They faced competition for Jeannot’s services, with as many as 10 teams—including the New York Rangers, Ottawa Senators, and Toronto Maple Leafs—showing interest. Ultimately, the Bruins won the bidding war.

The commitment was unexpected for a player coming off an underwhelming season, but the demand for the player likely motivated the offer. Friedman also notes that Boston clearly valued his physicality in a market lacking his style of play.

The Bruins have lost some of their “Big Bad” identity in recent season. GM Don Sweeney saw a need to add grit and size, and pulled the trigger. Because the Bruins have cap flexibility, this deal isn’t being seen as one that would cripple the team’s plans if the forward doesn’t pan out. However, Jeannot, when healthy, brings something the Bruins felt they were missing.

Additionally, the Bruins are undergoing a generational shift, with the core now led by David Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy rather than the era of Zdeno Chara and Patrice Bergeron. In Jeannot, Boston also sees a consummate pro who is known for his elite fitness levels and preparation.

Time will tell if this was a bad signing. Recent seasons suggest it was a gamble. That said, Jeannot brings some intangibles the Bruins were willing to pay for. His unique blend of size, grit, and character fills a vital role on the roster.

