Over the weekend, alarming details emerged regarding the arrest of Boston Bruins’ forward Milan Lucic. His arrest and release on recognizance was accompanied by allegations, including his wife’s 911 call claiming that Lucic attempted to choke her. They have instructed him to abstain from alcohol, and he has enrolled in the NHL’s Player’s Assistance Program. However, more could come, including talk that the Bruins might terminate his NHL contract.

Despite the unfolding situation, the Boston Bruins refrained from commenting on the allegations and arrest. They’re opting instead to express continued support for Lucic and his family. When questioned about the evolving circumstances surrounding his teammate, captain Brad Marchand and alternate captain Charlie McAvoy focused on offering support to Lucic, his wife Brittany, and their children. But, a report by Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now suggests the Bruins might take further action. That is, if and when that decision becomes necessary.

There is no indication the Bruins are planning to terminate his deal. But, Lucic faces the potential termination of his contract due to a violation of the moral clause embedded in the agreement. Haggerty elaborated on the contractual implications, highlighting the ‘Morality Clause’ within the Standard Player Contract (SPC). Teams can terminate a player’s contract if they deem their conduct “detrimental to the best interest of the Club.”

Furthermore, players commit to upholding high standards of honesty, morality, fair play, and sportsmanship on and off the ice, refraining from actions harmful to the team, the League, or professional hockey at large. Clearly, Lucic’s actions have violated that.

There Is A Precedent in the NHL For Terminating a Contract

In some cases, when things are really bad, the NHL has stepped in. Back in 2019, Slava Voynov was suspended by NHL until at least 2020 for domestic violence. If the NHL doesn’t get involved here, Haggerty cited the termination of Mike Richards’ contract by the Los Angeles Kings in 2015 following his arrest for illegal possession of prescription drugs.

There isn’t a need to make this decision right way. In Lucic’s case, the Bruins have the option to terminate his contract. Doing so would relieve them of the $781,250 remaining on his cap hit. Presently, the Bruins enjoy exemption from Lucic’s cap hit as he remains on long-term injury reserve.

