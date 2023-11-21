In a recent appearance on Sirius XM NHL Network Radio‘s NHL Morning Skate, Dave Pagnotta from The Fourth Period shared insights on the Boston Bruins’ potential moves in the upcoming months, specifically focusing on strengthening their center position. The red-hot Bruins might not need the help, but there are teams looking to move pieces and if the Bruins can take advantage of a potential buyer’s market, it might not be a bad idea.

Scott Laughlin initiated the discussion, highlighting Elias Lindholm as a possible target, especially after his standout performance with three points in the recent victory over Vancouver.

Elias Lindholm Calgary Flames trade talk

Despite the Bruins currently holding a prominent position as one of the league’s top teams, Pagnotta emphasized that there’s no rush to make significant changes. However, he acknowledged the Bruins’ history of strategic roster decisions, focusing on finding players who seamlessly integrate with the team’s dynamic and contribute to its success.

Timing will be imperative, as the Bruins need to know if the slowed production of Matthew Poitras is a blip on the radar or if this is something the Bruins should expect. Poitras started out like gangbusters to begin the year with 8 points in 11 games. He’s got one point in his last one point in his last six.

Pagnotta expressed the belief that the Bruins might still seek to fortify their center position in the coming months leading up to the trade deadline. If the opportunity arises, he wouldn’t be surprised if General Manager Don Sweeney and his team pursue someone like Lindholm, especially if the Flames elect to move on. He explained:

And if the Flames decide to revamp and you know throw a little grenade on the roster right now and then, retool for next season you can certainly see Lindholm being a target for Boston.

Lindholm has been linked as a target for the Bruins before. But, over the past couple of months, the storyline changed to him possibly re-signing, saying it was never about wanting to leave Calgary, but about getting a fair salary for his level of play. But, the Flames have shifted focus and it looks like they are going to be sellers, GM Craig Conroy recently stating he’s “open for business.”

The Bruins Want Someone That Will Stay With The Team

Pagnotta pointed out that the Bruins’ philosophy isn’t solely about acquiring the best available assets but rather identifying players who fit well within the team structure. He referred to Brad Marchand’s recent comments about the importance of players buying into the team’s culture and how unsuccessful acquisitions have been swiftly dealt with.

That culture could explain why the Bruins have continued to remain successful despite losing Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci, Tyler Bertuzzi, Taylor Hall, and Dmitry Orlov. As the trade deadline approaches, Bruins fans eagerly await to see how the team strategically navigates the evolving landscape of the NHL.

