For Sale Sign Up: Flames Ready for Reset Via Trades Says Insider

On the latest TSN Insider Trading, Pierre LeBrun confirmed that Craig Conroy has let other GMs at the general managers’ meetings this week know that the Calgary Flames are willing to listen on trade offers for all of their pending UFAs. With news coming to light that Nikita Zadorov is looking to be moved, and Noah Hanifin has elected to hold off on signing what was believed to be a $60 million extension, the “Flames are ready for a reset”, says LeBrun.
While he acknowledged that saying the “For Sale” signing being up might be a bit of an exaggeration, the Flames are open for business. The reason the sale sign isn’t up is because the Flames don’t feel they are in a rush to move anyone. They have until March 8th and the NHL Trade Deadline to make their move and they’ll take their time, hoping to get the best deals they can for anyone and everyone they try to move.
LeBrun noted that Zadorov, Hanifin, Elias Lindholm, and Chris Tanev are all potential assets that could be dealt over the next few weeks.
Dreger said that Toronto, Vancouver and New Jersey are the most likely teams to get in on the conversations. There are likely others, and the Maple Leafs are believed to be interested in more than one player if they can swing it.
Could Flames Players Under Contract Be Moved Too?
Dreger then moved to talking about players who are under contract in Calgary. Among the players that could be discussed is Nazem Kadri. He wants to stay in Calgary and win there, but if the team decides to progress to a rebuild, he’s not interested in that and others in a similar situation to Kadri aren’t interested in that either.
