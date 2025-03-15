Buffalo Sabres
Dahlin’s “Ultimatum” Update After Meeting with Sabres GM
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin did meet with Kevyn Adams and wanted clarification on the future. But did he threaten to leave?
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin recently met with general manager Kevyn Adams to discuss the team’s direction, as reported by Elliotte Friedman on the “32 Thoughts Podcast.” This meeting followed speculation that Dahlin had issued an ultimatum demanding improvements or a trade request would follow. Dahlin denied the report by Spittin’ Chichlets host Paul Bissonnette, and Friedman confirmed the meeting but said that it was about clarification on the team’s future.
Dahlin approached Adams for a chat. According to the NHL insider, the defenseman left the discussion “satisfied” with what he heard. Dahlin was the first to admit he hates losing, and the Sabres have been losing for a long time. He wants to see the team take the next step toward playoff contention, and when the losses pile up, and players like Dylan Cozens get traded, there are questions about what the organization is doing to solve the reoccurring problems.
The Sabres Felt the Cozens Trade Was Necessary
The discussion touched on the decision to trade Cozens to the Ottawa Senators in exchange for Josh Norris. While Cozens has been productive since joining Ottawa, Norris is a center and Friedman said the Sabres know that good centers can be hard to find. Both St. Louis and Nashville also had interest in Norris, and Adams felt the time was right to make the move.
Again, Dahlin was said to be satisfied with that explanation.
Friedman emphasized that Dahlin was not giving an ultimatum—only a player looking for reassurances about the team’s future. He was representing the players in that room, all of whom are aware the team has a talented roster and a deep prospect pool but can’t put it all together.
On paper, the Sabres appear to be close to contending for a playoff spot. However, as Friedman noted, the team still lacks the cohesive mentality to battle for each other. He suggested they needed a “come together” moment like Toronto had when they were shown footage of how the Tampa Bay Lightning stick up for each other with a pack-like mentality.
Winning ultimately solves most concerns, and if the Sabres can make meaningful improvements, Dahlin and the rest of the team should have fewer reasons for frustration moving forward. Will Dahlin’s meeting apply pressure on the Sabres to right the ship? He might not have threatened to leave the team, but the Sabres have to know by now he’s serious about winning. Buffalo needs to find a way to help produce results before Dahlin and others grow impatient.
