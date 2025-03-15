Oilers Should Consider Making Pickard the Starter

Calvin Pickard’s reliability has positioned him as one of the top backup goaltenders in the NHL. However, with the Edmonton Oilers pushing for playoff momentum, could it be time to consider him as the team’s starter? Leon Draisaitl was quick to praise his netminder and tout his incredible ability as a teammate and heart and soul guy.

The argument that Stuart Skinner needs to be at his best for the Oilers to make a deep run is fair. However, Pickard’s recent performances also created the argument that the team should ride the hot (hotter) hand. While it’s difficult to call anyone on the Oilers hot, thanks to one of the worst records in the NHL over the past several weeks, Pickard has played better than Skinner. On Friday night, he was key in keeping the Islanders to a single goal.

Pickard played a pivotal role in the Oilers’ 2-1 overtime victory against the New York Islanders, making 24 saves and recording an assist on Leon Draisaitl’s game-winning goal. His underrated puck-handling skills and composure in high-pressure situations have not gone unnoticed.

Draisaitl and the Oilers Love Pickard

Draisaitl, who extended his points streak to 17 games, praised Pickard’s impact on the team. “I think you can see we truly love playing for him,” he said in a post-game interview with Gene Principe. “He gives us a chance every single time he’s in net… Bit of our heart & soul guy,” he added following Friday’s victory. With a 16-7-0 record this season, Pickard has given the Oilers a chance to win when called upon.

Calvin Pickard gets high praise from Leon Draisaitl: is Pickard good enough to be a starter?

The question remains: Should Pickard receive a heavier workload? While his last outing was a stronger performance in a loss to the New Jersey Devils, Skinner has struggled with consistency at times. Giving him a mental reset while allowing Pickard to take on a larger role could benefit both goaltenders. Competition for the job could help get Skinner back into the right mindset, pushing him to reclaim the starting job at a time when he needs to be much better.

Pickard has shown he can step in after long stretches and be effective. How much more effective can he be when he’s given the ball and told to run with it? Given his above-average performance over the past two seasons, the Oilers might want to see just how far they can stretch him.

