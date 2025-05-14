Bouchard Leads Impressive List of Playoff Defensemen Leaders

Evan Bouchard may be polarizing to some, but there is no denying that he has emerged as one of the NHL’s most dynamic defensemen, particularly in the playoffs. He consistently finds another gear in the postseason, which not only frustrates and excites Oilers fans but also makes finding a way to place a value on him difficult.

A recent social media post shows just how incredible Bouchard is, just as the Oilers get set for an elimination Game 5 versus the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday.

As highlighted by Oilers Now host and radio color analyst Bob Stauffer on X, Bouchard tops the NHL’s playoff scoring leaders among defensemen, registering a nearly unbelievable 61 points (14 goals, 47 assists) in just 47 games.

The numbers are wild, especially when you consider who Bouchard is ahead of.

Bouchard Better Than Some of the NHL’s Biggest Blue Line Names

Bouchard isn’t just ahead of the rest of the field; he’s blowing away some of the best defensemen in the NHL, including Miro Heiskanen (29 points in 39 games), Cale Makar (25 points in 24 games), and Brandon Montour (24 points in 45 games). Bouchard’s 1.29 PPG average has been critical to the Oilers’ recent playoff runs, and he’s doing it again this season. In 10 2025 playoff games, he’s got four goals and 12 points.

Oilers Evan Bouchard crushing the field in playoff production among NHL defensemen

What separates Bouchard even further is his strong plus-minus rating of +14, suggesting he’s not only generating offense but also proving naysayers wrong by playing responsible, effective hockey in his own zone. It’s the one mark on his NHL career thus far: despite his production, he hasn’t seemed to shake.

Bouchard’s level of postseason play has been key to the Oilers defeating the Los Angeles Kings in six games and taking a 3-1 series lead over Vegas in the second round. If he keeps producing, it will be hard for the Oilers not to justify giving him a massive long-term contract, and he could generate offer sheet interest over the summer.

Bouchard may lack consistency in the regular season, irking fans with what appears to be a lack of urgency. But, there is no denying his ability to ratchet things up when the games matter most. Bouchard isn’t just outperforming elite company—he’s setting a new playoff standard for NHL defensemen.

Next: Golden Knights’ Adin Hill Warned Ahead of Game 5 vs Oilers

