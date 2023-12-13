Armstrong Says No Blues Player “Is Safe”, Working on Trades

St. Louis Blues Doug Armstrong suggested that more changes could be coming to the organization beyond just a coaching change. ” Saying the decision to make a move shouldn’t rest solely on the shoulders of Craig Berube, Armstrong sent a warning to his roster.

He noted, “Roster changes are hard to make. I’ve talked to teams I’ve seen what what’s out there I’ve seen what you’re able to do. You know, nobody should feel safe in our group right now.” He added, “I mean, player-wise, management wise, obviously the coach, the coach has been changed…”

Armstrong added that this wasn’t a decision that was made because the players are doing their best we just got a bad coach. “That’s by far not how I feel.” he said.

As for who is potentially on the move, that’s unclear. It might be no one. But, Armstrong is looking and while trades are difficult to make, he likely knows who he’s not impressed with. Among those players, Jordan Kyrou might sit at the top of the list. Kyrou is on a contract that pays him $8.125 million until the 2030-31 season. Moving him, if the Blues wanted to, would be tricky. He’s got five goals and 17 points in 28 games this season and the Blues are expecting more.

What Trades Might Doug Armstrong Be Looking At?

Jakub Vrana was already placed on waivers. The Blues are seemingly done waiting for him to find consistency. He wasn’t claimed on Wednesday, and it’s unclear what the next steps will be.

Kasperi Kapanen, Oskar Sundqvist, and Marco Scandella are all pending UFAs. The Blues also tried to move Torey Krug this summer, but the defenseman squashed a trade to the Philadelphia Flyers.

On Tuesday afternoon, TSN’s Darren Dreger reported during Insider Trading: “There’s growing discontent and frustration there at all levels.” He added, “The team just isn’t responding the way that management and ownership expected that they would to this point in the season.” Saying the team doesn’t check hard and has veered from what made them so successful, Armstrong is now stepping in and making changes. Dreger predicted the coaching change. It will be intriguing to see if the insiders start trying to predict other changes.

