Blues Fire Craig Berube, Name Drew Bannister Interim Coach

The St. Louis Blues have made a significant coaching change, announcing the departure of Craig Berube from his coaching duties. Drew Bannister, currently coaching the Blues’ AHL affiliate in Springfield, steps in as the interim head coach. Bannister is set to make his NHL head coaching debut on Thursday against the Ottawa Senators.

Berube, during his tenure, led the Blues to a remarkable Stanley Cup victory in the 2018-19 season, marking a turnaround for the team will go down as one of the greatest comebacks in recent memory. However, recent struggles, including four consecutive losses and seven defeats in the last 10 games, likely led to the decision for a coaching change. The team currently sits sixth in the NHL’s Central Division, just one point away from a playoff spot.

Is This Berube’s Fault or is He The Scapegoat?

Despite Berube’s success, questions arise about the team’s recent decline and whether it stems from coaching or front-office decisions. Doug Armstrong, the Blues’ president of hockey operations and general manager, expressed the need for change as the team aims to regain its footing in the competitive league. That said, he certainly should hold some accountability for why the Blues are where they are.

Berube’s coaching record with the Blues included a 206-131-44 performance over six seasons. Blues fans are expressing mixed sentiments, acknowledging Berube’s contributions, especially the historic Stanley Cup win, while also recognizing the need for a shift in direction. Doug Armstrong, known for decisive actions didn’t want to wait around and made the surprising move immediately following the Blues loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night.

