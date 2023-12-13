Blues Fire Craig Berube, Name Drew Bannister Interim Coach

The St. Louis Blues have made a significant coaching change, announcing the departure of Craig Berube from his coaching duties. Drew Bannister, currently coaching the Blues’ AHL affiliate in Springfield, steps in as the interim head coach. Bannister is set to make his NHL head coaching debut on Thursday against the Ottawa Senators.
Berube, during his tenure, led the Blues to a remarkable Stanley Cup victory in the 2018-19 season, marking a turnaround for the team will go down as one of the greatest comebacks in recent memory. However, recent struggles, including four consecutive losses and seven defeats in the last 10 games, likely led to the decision for a coaching change. The team currently sits sixth in the NHL’s Central Division, just one point away from a playoff spot.
Is This Berube’s Fault or is He The Scapegoat?
Despite Berube’s success, questions arise about the team’s recent decline and whether it stems from coaching or front-office decisions. Doug Armstrong, the Blues’ president of hockey operations and general manager, expressed the need for change as the team aims to regain its footing in the competitive league. That said, he certainly should hold some accountability for why the Blues are where they are.
Berube’s coaching record with the Blues included a 206-131-44 performance over six seasons. Blues fans are expressing mixed sentiments, acknowledging Berube’s contributions, especially the historic Stanley Cup win, while also recognizing the need for a shift in direction. Doug Armstrong, known for decisive actions didn’t want to wait around and made the surprising move immediately following the Blues loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night.
Next: A 29-Year Anniversary: Revisiting The Worst NHL Hire In History
More News
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 9 hours ago
McDavid vs. Bedard Marks NHL’s Next Great Generational Showdown
In a highly anticipated clash, Connor McDavid and Connor Bedard face off for the...
-
Calgary Flames/ 15 hours ago
A Chris Tanev Injury Casts Doubt on Flames’ Trade Plans
Chris Tanev left Monday's game versus the Avalanche in pain. An injury could drastically...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
John Tavares Joins Exclusive 1,000-Point Club in Dramatic Fashion
Maple Leafs' captain John Tavares hits 1,000 career points, assisting in late-game tying goal...
-
Calgary Flames/ 1 day ago
Flames Should Consider Risky Trade for Andrei Kuzmenko
The Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks would make for interesting trade partners, with a...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers Getting Close to a Resolution With Jack Campbell
One Edmonton Oilers insider notes that his source says a resolution on the Jack...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Blues Working on Jakub Vrana Trade, Waivers Possible
According to a report by Jeremy Rutherford, Jakub Vrana will be placed on waivers...
-
Boston Bruins/ 2 days ago
Are Bruins Looking at Patrick Maroon to Replace Milan Lucic?
There is speculation that the Boston Bruins might be looking at trading for Patrick...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Marner Could Have Maple Leafs “Against a Wall” If Nylander Exits
If the Toronto Maple Leafs can't secure an extension with William Nylander and lose...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers Scout Canadiens, Predators as Campbell Rumor Surfaces
The Edmonton Oilers were reportedly in Montreal to scout the Canadiens and Predators game....
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Calvin Pickard Starts for Oilers in Critical Game vs. Devils
The Edmonton Oilers seek to extend their winning streak to seven games, this time...