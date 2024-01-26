Blue Jackets Open Laine and Provorov Trades, Among Others

Columbus Blue Jackets General Manager Jarmo Kekäläinen is reportedly open to trade discussions for key players Patrik Laine and Ivan Provorov, according to TSN’s Darren Dreger. While Kekäläinen is willing to entertain offers, it’s noted that rookie Adam Fantilli is considered untouchable. There is also significant interest in team captain Boone Jenner, but the Blue Jackets seem reluctant to part ways with the integral player due to his impactful on-ice presence and favorable contract.
The potential trades, however, come with their own set of challenges. Laine’s substantial $8.7 million salary over the next few years presents a financial hurdle for most teams. So too, despite his reputation as a skilled goal scorer, questions about Laine’s work ethic have emerged during his time with the Blue Jackets, leading to occasional healthy scratches.
Provorov, acquired by Columbus less than a year ago, has seamlessly integrated into the team and is on pace to tie his career-high in points with 41. While his promising offensive contributions are noteworthy, his defensive metrics have raised concerns.
Is a Laine Trade More Likely in the Off-Season?
Given the significant financial commitments attached to both players, a trade before the draft or the opening of the free-agent market next summer seems more plausible that one before the deadline. That said, if the Blue Jackets are willing to retain up to 50% of the deal –which seems unlikely considering the two years remaining on his contract — there could be a move here.
Regardless of when it happens, it now sounds like both Laine and Provorov are not part of the Blue Jackets’ long-term plans under coach Pascal Vincent. That will make rumors about a possible move of either or both players possible. It sounds like a matter of when and not if.
This is not the first time Laine’s name has come up in trade rumors. Is this the time the Blue Jackets are finally committed to making the move?
