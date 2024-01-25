As the NHL Trade Deadline approaches on March 8, the Toronto Maple Leafs are reportedly attracting attention. During the recent game at Scotiabank Arena, numerous scouts from various NHL teams were observed in the press box, indicating a heightened interest in the Maple Leafs. It’s certainly possible scouts were there to watch the Jets as much as they were the Leafs, and as per one insider, since the Leafs don’t have much cooking, the scouting sessions might be all for naught.
David Pagnotta reported the presence of scouts from the Anaheim Ducks, Arizona Coyotes, Buffalo Sabres, Carolina Hurricanes, Columbus Blue Jackets, Dallas Stars, Los Angeles Kings, Nashville Predators, and New Jersey Devils. This gathering of scouting representatives from multiple teams suggests an active and dynamic trade landscape surrounding the Maple Leafs and Jets.
But, Pagnotta said in an interview on Leaf’s Morning Take, there’s not much sense the Leafs are actively looking to make a deal.
Since taking on the role of general manager, Brad Treliving has been meticulous in his approach, avoiding hasty decisions and preferring a comprehensive assessment of the team’s current status. Despite the increased scouting activity, it appears Treliving is cautious about making significant moves right away. He recognizes cost to acquire the big names on the market, that the Leafs might be more than one piece away from contending, and that he doesn’t have a ton of draft capital to dangle.
The Maple Leafs Might Not Be Big Buyers
According to reports, Treliving has been actively exploring options, reaching out to other teams and making inquiries about potential deals. But, that’s not new territory for him. He’s largely considered one of the most active GMs in that regard. The prevailing sentiment within the Maple Leafs organization suggests a measured approach.
The team is not displaying an eagerness to make immediate moves, and there is a reluctance to part with crucial assets that might be required to acquire players of high caliber, such as Chris Tanev.
As the trade deadline looms, the Maple Leafs’ strategy remains calculated and deliberate, reflecting Treliving’s commitment to think more about the long-term success of the team than pushing all in now and possibly regretting doing so. Teams can check out the Leafs and scout the team, but until Treliving feels comfortable that his team is either a definite buyer or seller, there might be little fire where’s there’s smoke.
Next: Maple Leafs’ Hard-Fought OT Win vs. Jets: Important Takeaways
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
More News
-
Calgary Flames/ 4 hours ago
Two Flames Players Claimed Off of NHL Waivers
The Calgary Flames have lost Adam Ruzicka and Nick DeSimone to waivers on Thursday....
-
New York Rangers/ 5 hours ago
Nick Bonino To Be Placed On Waivers By NY Rangers
The New York Rangers will place veteran forward Nick Bonino on NHL waivers amidst...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Former NHLer, Now Analyst Keeps Picking Fights With Oilers Fans
Now saying the team isn't doing anything they shouldn't be doing on this win...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Utah Jazz Owners Seek NHL Expansion, Sparks Timing Questions
With incredibly convenient timing, the NHL has revealed NBA's Utah Jazz, have requested NHL...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Maple Leafs Likely to Give Tavares The ‘Stamkos Treatment’
Rumors of a mid-range extension for John Tavares dismissed; Toronto might follow Stamkos's shorter-term...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Teams Dialing Up Oilers for Potential Philip Broberg Swap
Philip Broberg is eager for a chance to play in the NHL and teams...
-
Los Angeles Kings/ 2 days ago
Arthur Kaliyev Future with Kings in Doubt Amid Healthy Scratches
LA Kings face turmoil as young forward Arthur Kaliyev seeks changes amidst repeated healthy...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 2 days ago
Sabres’ Casey Mittelstadt Shocked to Hear Name in Trade Rumors
Casey Mittelstadt isn't sure why his name is being floated around in trade rumors...
-
New Jersey Devils/ 2 days ago
Devils Sign Extension w/ GM Tom Fitzgerald, Adds President Role
The New Jersey Devils secure future with GM Tom Fitzgerald's multi-year extension, now President...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Jack Campbell Finding His Game for Oilers in Bakersfield
Edmonton Oilers' Jack Campbell is playing well for the Bakersfield Condors of the AHL
Pingback: Multiple Scouts at Leafs vs. Jets: Where Are Leafs at On Trade Talk? Its Playoff Hockey Fantasy Hockey News – Its Playoff Hockey