As the NHL Trade Deadline approaches on March 8, the Toronto Maple Leafs are reportedly attracting attention. During the recent game at Scotiabank Arena, numerous scouts from various NHL teams were observed in the press box, indicating a heightened interest in the Maple Leafs. It’s certainly possible scouts were there to watch the Jets as much as they were the Leafs, and as per one insider, since the Leafs don’t have much cooking, the scouting sessions might be all for naught.

David Pagnotta reported the presence of scouts from the Anaheim Ducks, Arizona Coyotes, Buffalo Sabres, Carolina Hurricanes, Columbus Blue Jackets, Dallas Stars, Los Angeles Kings, Nashville Predators, and New Jersey Devils. This gathering of scouting representatives from multiple teams suggests an active and dynamic trade landscape surrounding the Maple Leafs and Jets.

9 teams with reps at tonight’s Jets/Leafs game: ANA, AZ, BUF, CAR, CBJ, DAL, LA, NAS & NJ pic.twitter.com/64Qv5yo4YZ — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) January 25, 2024

But, Pagnotta said in an interview on Leaf’s Morning Take, there’s not much sense the Leafs are actively looking to make a deal.

Since taking on the role of general manager, Brad Treliving has been meticulous in his approach, avoiding hasty decisions and preferring a comprehensive assessment of the team’s current status. Despite the increased scouting activity, it appears Treliving is cautious about making significant moves right away. He recognizes cost to acquire the big names on the market, that the Leafs might be more than one piece away from contending, and that he doesn’t have a ton of draft capital to dangle.

The Maple Leafs Might Not Be Big Buyers

According to reports, Treliving has been actively exploring options, reaching out to other teams and making inquiries about potential deals. But, that’s not new territory for him. He’s largely considered one of the most active GMs in that regard. The prevailing sentiment within the Maple Leafs organization suggests a measured approach.

Brad Treliving Toronto Maple Leafs

The team is not displaying an eagerness to make immediate moves, and there is a reluctance to part with crucial assets that might be required to acquire players of high caliber, such as Chris Tanev.

As the trade deadline looms, the Maple Leafs’ strategy remains calculated and deliberate, reflecting Treliving’s commitment to think more about the long-term success of the team than pushing all in now and possibly regretting doing so. Teams can check out the Leafs and scout the team, but until Treliving feels comfortable that his team is either a definite buyer or seller, there might be little fire where’s there’s smoke.

Next: Maple Leafs’ Hard-Fought OT Win vs. Jets: Important Takeaways