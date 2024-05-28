Blue Jackets Make Don Waddell Hiring Official

The Columbus Blue Jackets announced on Tuesday that they’ve signed Don Waddell to a multi-year contract to serve as our club’s president of hockey operations, general manager, and alternate governor. It’s a huge hire for the organization, bringing in someone with a wealth of management experience and success as a respected hockey executive. John Davidson has agreed to serve as a senior advisor and alternate governor.

In a statement, the Blue Jackets wrote: “To our fans, we remain committed to providing all the necessary resources to build a team and organization that competes for the Stanley Cup.” Blue Jackets Majority Owner and Governor John P. McConnell added, “After spending time getting to know Don, I believe his experience and leadership will take us down the path to success.”

The Blue Jackets have struggled and, to many, become the laughing stock of the league in terms of their poor decision-making. From hiring Mike Babcock as coach, to repeated failed trades, the overspending on big free agent contracts, Waddell’s job will be to get the team on the right path and he walks into an organization that has a very strong, young, talented prospect pool.

Waddell said in a statement: “I couldn’t be more excited to join the Columbus Blue Jackets as this is an organization that has everything you need to have success at the highest level. It’s a wonderful city with passionate fans …”

Waddell Is a Huge Step Up For the Blue Jackets

Waddell has spent the past decade with the Carolina Hurricanes, serving as team president from 2014-18 and as president and general manager since 2018. Under his leadership, Carolina has achieved a 278-130-44 record, ranking second in the NHL in points percentage (.664) and third in wins. The Hurricanes have won three division titles, made the playoffs every year, and reached the Eastern Conference Finals twice.

“I’ve known Don for many years, and he is one of the great gentlemen in our business,” said Davidson. “He is a very smart, dedicated professional who has shown a great ability to bring people together to work towards a common goal and achieve success. I believe this is a great day for our organization and our fans.” Speculation is that Waddell will bring in more people, with Ken Holland and Peter Chiarelli rumored to be linked to jobs when the season is over.

