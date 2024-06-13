Patrik Laine Reportedly Seeking Trade From Blue Jackets

Patrik Laine will likely hit the trade block this summer. TSN’s Pierre LeBrun has shared on Insider Trading that the Columbus Blue Jackets plan to move on from the Finnish winger and former second-overall pick. LeBrun expressed this in the following statement:

“He (Laine) would like to move on. His agent had conversations with the Blue Jackets about it. Both sides are going to work together to try to get that done. He wants a fresh start, hasn’t been a good time in Columbus.”

The Blue Jackets acquired Laine from the Winnipeg Jets back in the 2020-2021 season in a blockbuster deal. In July 2022, Laine signed a four-year extension to remain in Columbus, but now it’s looking like he won’t finish his contract there.

It’s been a rough stint for Laine in Ohio. His time with the Blue Jackets has been filled with injuries as he hasn’t played in more than 60 games in any of the last four seasons. This year, Laine he struggled to stay healthy as he only appeared in 18 games, notching six goals and nine points. He entered the NHL Players Assistance Program and is still currently taking part in it.

Laine’s Situation Screams Change Of Scenery

He hasn’t been close to the player he once was in Winnipeg, as during that time he was one of the league’s best young goal scorers. The idea of Laine playing with players like Johnny Gaudreau was an appealing concept for Blue Jackets fans, but it unfortunately never worked out the way it should’ve. Given the fact that Columbus has also missed the playoffs for the forth straight season, and it’s a scenario that isn’t ideal for anyone.

Despite his struggles to make both his time in Winnipeg and Columbus work, there will be teams interested in Laine. LeBrun isn’t sure how big the market will be considering Laine has two seasons remaining on a contract that has an $8.7 million cap hit, but the idea of buying low on a 40-goal scorer might have some appeal.

*Please note a correction: we originally published this to say Laine has four years remaining. He does not. He has two seasons left on his current contract.

