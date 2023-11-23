Corey Perry’s Unclear Status on Blackhawks Sparks Talk of Issues

Corey Perry’s unclear status with the Chicago Blackhawks has sparked talk of troubles brewing between the two sides. Fans and media in Chicago are confused on Thursday as Chicago Blackhawks forward has gone “missing” from the team. Perry was absent from both last night’s game, (labeled an “organizational” decision), and then again at today’s practice. His absence, coupled with the somber tone, has cast a shadow over the team on Thanksgiving.
Nick Foligno and Connor Bedard, when questioned about Perry’s whereabouts, expressed a lack of information. Both comments highlighted the uncertainty surrounding the situation. Foligno lamented the absence of Perry, emphasizing his significant role in the team. Bedard chose not to delve into the details but acknowledged the impact of Perry’s absence.
Coach Luke Richardson maintained a stance of confidentiality, stating that the Perry situation (whatever it is) would be kept in-house. Of course, his lack of context will leave fans and the media in suspense. Mark Lazerus of The Athletic commented on the organization’s use of the term “transparency,” noting the irony in the current situation. That too will foster wild speculation due to the lack of information.
Is Perry in Hot Water With the Blackhawks? Could a Trade Be an Option?
While Perry’s mysterious scratch was initially labeled an “organizational” decision, the absence from practice adds another layer of intrigue. Given the limited details provided, all anyone can do at this point is either wait for more information or speculate. The situation has sparked curiosity and wild speculation among fans and pundits alike.
This all follows news that Taylor Hall is out for the season thanks to surgery that will keep him sidelined. If Hall and Perry are both out, the Blackhawks could face an intriguing situation. The fact that most believe there are some behind-the-scenes developments going on with Perry, a trade might not be that far fetched.
The Blackhawks have all sorts of cap room to be open to multiple types of deals and there are teams, that despite what’s going on between Perry and the Blackhawks, might like the kind of jam and compete level that Perry provides.
