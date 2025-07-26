Chicago Blackhawks
Blackhawks, Soderblom Avoid Arbitration with Two-Year Deal
The Blackhawks avoid arbitration with Arvid Soderblom, signing the 25-year-old goalie to a two-year, $5.5 million deal
The Chicago Blackhawks and goaltender Arvid Soderblom have agreed to a two-year, $5.5 million contract, avoiding salary arbitration. Elliotte Friedman was the first to report.
The deal carries a $2.75 million average annual value and locks in the 25-year-old Swedish netminder through the 2026-27 season.
Soderblom, who has appeared in 31 NHL games with a career .898 save percentage, has shown flashes of potential despite some inconsistency. He ranked second in save percentage (90.4%) and fourth in goals saved above expected (9.998) among goalies with at least 10 appearances.
While expected to begin the 2025-26 season in a backup role behind Spencer Knight, Soderblom gives the Blackhawks a solid insurance option and could still push for more playing time. The Blackhawks also have Laurent Brossoit under contract for one more season at a rate of $3.3 million.
Chicago views Knight as its long-term starter, but the Soderblom extension indicates that the team isn’t ready to commit solely to one goalie. With rising salary caps and fewer arbitration cases (only 11 filed this offseason compared to 14 last year), the Blackhawks have decided to spend some money on their backup to ensure they have two solid options.
The Soderblom-Knight tandem has the potential to become one of the league’s stronger duos.
Next: Carter Hart Watch: Oilers Linked to Acquitted Goaltender
More News
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 11 hours ago
Proposed Matheson Trade Makes Little Sense for Canadiens or Maple Leafs
A proposed trade sending Mike Matheson from the Canadiens to the Maple Leafs ultimately...
-
NHL News/ 17 hours ago
Rumored Targets to Fill “Marner-Sized Hole” on Maple Leafs’ Roster
The Toronto Maple Leafs are still looking to fill a Marner-sized-hole on the roster....
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 20 hours ago
‘In What World Does This Make Sense?????’: Oilers and $63M Forward
According to some, throw out the idea that the Edmonton Oilers should pursue a...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 21 hours ago
Examining Every Recent Goalie Rumor Linked to the Oilers
The Edmonton Oilers explored goalie options this summer: here's a breakdown of every goalie...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 21 hours ago
Tkachuk Nearly Went to Different Eastern Conference Contender in Trade
Matthew Tkachuk was nearly traded to a different contender in a move that could...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 23 hours ago
Oilers Line Combos Hint at Big Opportunity for Young Forward
A promising Oilers rookie is expected to get an early shot alongside Leon Draisaitl...
-
Florida Panthers/ 24 hours ago
Cap Crunch: Maple Leafs Could Land $3M Scorer from Panthers
The Maple Leafs could benefit as the Panthers may be forced to move the...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 1 day ago
Jackson Blake Tops Dad’s Career Earnings with Hurricanes Extension
Jackson Blake's eight-year, $45 million extension with the Hurricanes surpasses his father’s career earnings.
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Rumored Signing of Oilers Prospect Not Expected This Offseason
Despite earlier speculation, a recent report confirms the Oilers won't be signing a Russian...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Trade Window on 35-Year-Old Defenseman May be Closing
With Erik Karlsson’s trade value potentially declining and suitors disappearing, the Penguins face a...