The Chicago Blackhawks got some good news before their matchup against the Anaheim Ducks last week when forward Andreas Athanasiou made his return to the lineup from injury. He hadn’t played since November 9th, 2023, and returned on March 12th, 2024. In his return game against the Ducks, he had two assists in a massive 7-2 win.

In his second game back, the Blackhawks took on the Los Angeles Kings. This should have been a game where the Blackhawks built on a big win, but it was the exact opposite. The Blackhawks were handed a massive 5-0 loss and did not play a strong game, whatsoever.

The game attendance was 19,528 in Chicago and to say that the team embarrassed themselves in front of a packed house would be an understatement. “If we don’t learn from it, then what was the point of losing 5-0?,” said Blackhawks center Jason Dickinson. Pointing out Chicago will get a chance to face LA again on Tuesday, he added, “It’s something that we can use as a lesson to say, ok, this is what beat us. If we do the same recipe, they’re gonna beat us again.”

Chicago Blackhawks vs Los Angeles Kings Game Recap

The Kings got the offense going right away. The first period’s four goals resulted in the Blackhawks pulling goaltender Arvid Soderblom. He was beaten by Pierre-Luc Dubois, Alex Laferriere, and Anze Kopitar. Kopitar had two goals, while Adrian Kempe and Quinton Byfield had two assists each.

The second period was a bit quieter, as only one goal was scored. Jordan Spence got his first goal of the season, with assists from Laferriere and Andreas Englund. The game finished 5-0, and Cam Talbot stopped all 28 shots for a shutout.

Kings beat Blackhawks

The Kings are back in action on Saturday (March 16) in a matchup with the Dallas Stars. The Blackhawks are back in action on Sunday (March 17) in a battle against the San Jose Sharks. Hopefully, the Blackhawks can bounce back in a big way and pick up a win over the struggling Sharks. The Kings will be looking to continue building momentum as they push for a playoff spot.

