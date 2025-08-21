Chicago Blackhawks
Blackhawks Bet on Potential: Nazar Inks Big 7-Year Contract
The Blackhawks have locked in rising forward Frank Nazar with a seven-year, $6.6M AAV deal, betting big on his upside.
The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a seven-year contract extension with forward Frank Nazar, carrying an average annual value (AAV) just under $6.6 million. Frank Seravalli first broke the news, while Elliotte Friedman hinted that a deal was close.
Friedman noted that the extension was going to fall somewhere above $6M AAV, with a couple of “sources indicating it will be the largest contract ever signed by a forward at his experience (56 games).”
Frank Nazar has signed a 7-year extension with Chicago, with an AAV just under $6.6M (via @frank_seravalli) pic.twitter.com/b6B8mRTx01— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) August 21, 2025
The move is a bold one that carries some risk. At the same time, Nazar is one of the team’s brightest young talents, and he’s now locked into a deal that carries both sides through the 2031-32 season. It makes Nazar one of only a few Blackhawks under contract beyond 2027-28, alongside Alex Vlasic and Ryan Donato.
Is Nazar Set to Break Out as a Blackhawks Star?
Nazar has already demonstrated dynamic skill, even with his limited NHL experience. He is fast, can carry the puck with ease, and is a create playmaker. The idea of him playing alongside a locked-in Connor Bedard is exciting for fans.
It’s fair to argue that his rookie numbers don’t necessarily warrant this kind of extension, but today’s NHL salary cap landscape has teams betting on potential. GM Kyle Davidson clearly believes that Nazar’s individual play-driving and offensive upside will pay dividends long-term.
After just 56 career games, the Blackhawks are taking a chance on a potential star. The hope is that the team sees the contract as a bargain in a few years.
The extension comes as Nazar continues to draw attention on the international stage, joining Alex Vlasic in being invited to Team USA’s Olympic Orientation Camp.
