Marner’s Playoff Mindset Shift Could Be Key for Maple Leafs

If Mitch Marner is going to finally silence his playoff critics, this might be the year it happens — and it might not come by dominating games. Instead, if Marner shows up and is resilient in the face of certain struggles, the Maple Leafs will be just fine.

In his latest column, Sportsnet’s Justin Bourne zeroed in on something Toronto Maple Leafs fans have long been waiting for: a version of Marner that doesn’t disappear when the pressure cranks up. And while it might not be the flashiest evolution, he argues that it’s quietly becoming the most important.

Bourne notes a subtle, encouraging shift in Marner’s game — one that showed up in high-stakes moments at the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament and again in recent NHL action against the Florida Panthers. In each case, Marner started quietly, giving fans reasons to be concerned that past playoff disappearances could rear their ugly head again. But this time, he stuck with it, made late-game plays, and delivered when it mattered most.

Bourne cited a key moment against Sweden, as Marner made a great neutral-zone drive and potted the OT winner. Against Team USA, it was a pair of key plays that cracked open the game. His assist to Connor McDavid ended the tournament. And versus Florida — in arguably the most important regular season game of the year — it was a third-period goal and a stretch-pass assist to seal it.

Marner Doesn’t Have to Be Superman for the Maple Leafs

Bourne said that this isn’t Marner redefining himself as a dominant force every shift. That’s not necessarily what’s needed or being asked of him. Instead, it’s him showing that he doesn’t need to be perfect for 60 minutes — just effective when the game hangs in the balance.

“I have said forever that there’s going to be a playoff where it comes together for him,” Bourne wrote. “And you’re starting to see the shape of what that success might look like.”

With the Leafs now first in the Atlantic and playoffs looming, a more mentally resilient Marner might be exactly what Toronto needs to make a legitimate run.

