Avalanche Agree to 1-Year Deal with UFA Tomas Tatar

In a quick turn of events, yet in a deal that honestly felt like it took forever to get done, Tomas Tatar has found a home for the 2023-24 season. The Colorado Avalanche have announced the signing of the unrestricted free agent to a one-year contract. While the financial details of the deal have
not yet been made public, The Athletic’s Peter Baugh reports that the deal is for one year with an AAV of $1.5 million, this move is already generating considerable buzz in the hockey world, with many experts seeing it as a potentially shrewd September signing.
The possibility of Tatar landing with the Avalanche first gained traction during a recent episode of The 32 Thoughts Podcast, hosted by Elliotte Friedman. In that episode, Friedman reported that Tatar, who had recently switched agents to Newport Sports, was actively exploring opportunities with NHL teams. He noted that Pittsburgh had expressed interest in the versatile forward, but it appears that they were not the sole suitors in the mix. Tatar was then seen on the ice skating in Colorado this week. It didn’t take long after the announced changes and the player sighting for the team to make things official.
Friedman, who is renowned for his insider knowledge, even provided an update during his own podcast, indicating a shift in the landscape of Tatar’s potential landing spot. Initially, there was speculation that Pittsburgh might be the destination, but doubts had arisen about that possibility. Friedman mentioned hearing suggestions of the “East,” but he refrained from definitively linking Tatar to the Penguins.
Avalanche Add Another Solid Piece
The Colorado Avalanche are known for sneaky-good signings and this could be another one. Grabbing a productive player for a low cost is a smart move by the team. And, because they were likely one of the few to offer him a guaranteed contract, he bit at the $1.5 million price tag.
Tatar brings a wealth of experience and offensive prowess to the Avalanche, having consistently contributed on the scoresheet throughout his career. His signing is expected to bolster the team’s forward depth and provide a valuable offensive spark.
As hockey fans eagerly await further details on this intriguing acquisition, one thing is clear: Tomas Tatar’s arrival in Colorado has the potential to reshape the competitive landscape of the NHL’s Western Conference.
