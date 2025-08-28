Boston Bruins
Arvidsson Talks Leaving Cup-Contending Oilers for Struggling Bruins
Viktor Arvidsson is eager to bounce back with the Boston Bruins after a tough season in Edmonton. Why did he choose to go there?
Viktor Arvidsson is starting fresh in Boston after a tough season with the Edmonton Oilers. Traded this offseason, the Swedish winger says joining the Bruins made perfect sense. He’s looking to bounce back after a so-so season, during which he was signed to be a solution to a top-six problem in Edmonton. He wasn’t.
Arvidsson had a no-trade clause, but he agreed to waive it for his move to Boston.
“Edmonton and I agreed a new situation would be best,” Arvidsson told hockeysverige.se. “Boston is hardworking, defensively strong, and the fans are passionate. I’m excited to bring some offense to the lineup.”
“We looked around a bit on the market, and I agreed with Edmonton that the best thing for me was to find something new that would be a better fit. It ended with Boston being interested, and I think it’s going to be really fun…
Arvidsson Also Chose the Bruins Because Of The Roster
One of the reasons Arvidsson came to the Oilers was to play with Mattias Ekholm. The defenseman sold his friend on the benefits of playing for a top team with first-class amenities. While the environment might be different, Arvidsson knows a few faces in Boston, too. That played a key role in his comfort level being traded there.
“It’ll be fun playing with Hampus and Elias Lindholm. Fabian Lysell is there as well, and having other Swedes on the team is a bonus,” he added.
After scoring 27 points in 67 games with Edmonton, Arvidsson aims to regain his peak form from LA and Nashville. Bruins GM Don Sweeney expects him to make an impact on the power play and slot in as the second-line right winger, providing a boost to Boston’s offense and helping push for a playoff run.
Next: Red Wings Fans Think They’ve Cracked the Jake Walman Trade Mystery
