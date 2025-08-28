Edmonton Oilers
Podcast Ties Controversial Goalie to Oilers in New Update
Carter Hart is generating excitement in Oilers Nation. Discover the latest news on his goaltending status and link to Edmonton.
The 2 Mutts Podcast is stirring the pot again in Oilers Nation. This time, offering an update on the goaltending status of Carter Hart, they’ve reported that teams around the NHL have been keeping tabs on the netminder, and players are excited about the prospect of him potentially joining their team.
In Edmonton, this is specifically topical considering the Hart is working out in the city, the Oilers might be looking to upgrade their netminding, and the Oilers organization has taken on reclamation projects in the past.
They write:
“Carter Hart News: Speaking to a few NHL players over the last few days who have been on the ice with Carter Hart here in Edmonton this summer do say he looks great & he’s very focused on returning to the @NHL & Hart believes he is able to help a team out.”
They add that he looks sharp and hasn’t lost his goalie mechanics despite an extended leave from the NHL while he awaited his fate in a sexual assault allegations court case. He and the other players linked to Team Canada were all found not guilty. Now, Hart, and the other players, are waiting for the NHL to clear them so they can return to the league.
The podcast adds:
“He’s ready to get an opportunity to show others he can be a huge contributor to the success of the team. All the players we spoke to believe Carter Hart deserves to play in the league again & if he joined their team, they believe he would be welcomed in with open arms by all the players.”
They noted that an announcement could be made within the next few weeks on Hart’s status and if and when he’s cleared, “there are a lot of teams who would bring him in on a PTO, as at least four organizations have told us if he’s cleared to return, we will bring him in.”
Next: One Unresolved Issue Could Be Holding Up McDavid’s Decision
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 16 minutes ago
Podcast Ties Controversial Goalie to Oilers in New Update
Carter Hart is generating excitement in Oilers Nation. Discover the latest news on his...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 hour ago
One Unresolved Issue Could Be Holding Up McDavid’s Decision
Connor McDavid may love Edmonton, but until the Oilers fix their biggest flaw —...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 hours ago
Insider’s Take on McDavid’s Comments Brutal News for Oilers
Elliotte Friedman believes McDavid’s comments hint at uncertainty about his long-term future with the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Contract Update? McDavid to Address Media Before Olympic Camp
Connor McDavid media scrum on Wednesday could reveal news on his future and relationship...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 1 day ago
Canadiens Expected to Move On From $39M Veteran Defenseman
Get insights into Mike Matheson Canadiens trade talk as Montreal prepares for roster changes...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers Insider Drops Hint on Potential Breakout Player
Explore the growing buzz around Vasily Podkolzin as a potential breakout star for the...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Penguins Have Timeline for Malkin Decision, Trade Options Included
Dive into the Penguins timeline Malkin and a possible trade. Will this season mark...
-
Featured/ 1 day ago
Depth, Matthews, and the Maple Leafs’ $9.75M Trade
With Mitch Marner now in Vegas, the Toronto Maple Leafs enter the 2025-26 season...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 2 days ago
Red Wings Fans Think They’ve Cracked the Jake Walman Trade Mystery
Fans believe the baffling Jake Walman trade by the Red Wings may have been...
-
Boston Bruins/ 2 days ago
Former GM: Oilers Missed ‘Home Run’ Goalie Deal with Boston?
Did the Bruins Oilers goalie trade miss a key opportunity? Explore the potential impact...
Winner
August 28, 2025 at 11:30 am
Oilers would be his best choice if he wants to win.