Podcast Ties Controversial Goalie to Oilers in New Update

The 2 Mutts Podcast is stirring the pot again in Oilers Nation. This time, offering an update on the goaltending status of Carter Hart, they’ve reported that teams around the NHL have been keeping tabs on the netminder, and players are excited about the prospect of him potentially joining their team.

In Edmonton, this is specifically topical considering the Hart is working out in the city, the Oilers might be looking to upgrade their netminding, and the Oilers organization has taken on reclamation projects in the past.

Carter Hart Montreal Canadiens trade rumors

They write:

“Carter Hart News: Speaking to a few NHL players over the last few days who have been on the ice with Carter Hart here in Edmonton this summer do say he looks great & he’s very focused on returning to the @NHL & Hart believes he is able to help a team out.”

They add that he looks sharp and hasn’t lost his goalie mechanics despite an extended leave from the NHL while he awaited his fate in a sexual assault allegations court case. He and the other players linked to Team Canada were all found not guilty. Now, Hart, and the other players, are waiting for the NHL to clear them so they can return to the league.

The podcast adds:

“He’s ready to get an opportunity to show others he can be a huge contributor to the success of the team. All the players we spoke to believe Carter Hart deserves to play in the league again & if he joined their team, they believe he would be welcomed in with open arms by all the players.”

They noted that an announcement could be made within the next few weeks on Hart’s status and if and when he’s cleared, “there are a lot of teams who would bring him in on a PTO, as at least four organizations have told us if he’s cleared to return, we will bring him in.”

