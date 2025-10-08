Are the Montreal Canadiens and Lane Hutson Taking a Timeout?

Negotiations between the Montreal Canadiens and defenseman Lane Hutson have hit a wall, and according to multiple reports, tensions are running a tad high right now.

This is not to say that things have gone off the rails or that a deal is in jeopardy of not getting done, but the potentially easy, slam-dunk deal that was coming between the two sides isn’t even a lay up at this point.

As Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman revealed on his 32 Thoughts podcast and in his written column, talks between the two sides have become “emotional,” leading to what he described as “stalemate until everyone cools down.” Friedman said both parties are disappointed after being close to finalizing a deal before the start of the season, but now that isn’t happening.

“I believe Lane Hutson wanted to sign before the season,” Friedman wrote. “There were several false starts, but things progressed to a point where a deal was possible. Now, we’re at a stalemate until everyone cools down, because there’s a lot of disappointment this didn’t close.”

According to Friedman, the Canadiens’ offer was slightly below eight years at $9 million per season, including some deferred salary to help with the cap hit. The team also proposed a Canadian Retirement Compensation Arrangement (RCA) to soften the tax burden—something Hutson’s camp reportedly opposed. His representatives were seeking a deal above $72 million total and disagreed on the structure of the contract.

Canadiens Lane Hutson talks

Hutson Doesn’t Want to Leave the Canadiens

On Monday, Hutson, 21, reiterated that he wants to remain in Montreal but is leaving negotiations to his agent. “Of course I want to be here, who wouldn’t?” Hutson said.

While no one is panicking yet, the stalemate is a hiccup in what appears to be a bright season ahead for the Canadiens. The Habs see Hutson as a cornerstone blueliner, and locking him up long-term remains a priority.

For now, both sides are stepping back — hoping cooler heads will eventually bring them back to the table.

