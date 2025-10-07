Tension Rising?: Hughes Calming Canadiens Fans Over Hutson Contract Rumors

The Montreal Canadiens and defenseman Lane Hutson are navigating the ups and downs of any significant contract negotiation that a team and a star player might undergo. Progress has been slower than fans expected, but that doesn’t mean there’s cause for concern.

According to reports, talks resumed today after a brief pause, but both sides still have work ahead before a deal is finalized. Hutson won’t become an unrestricted free agent for another seven years, and if no deal is reached by July 1, 2026, he would convert to a 10.2(c) restricted free agent, making him ineligible for an offer sheet—similar to what Luke Hughes recently experienced.

Canadiens GM Kent Hughes reassured fans on TSN 690, emphasizing Hutson isn’t going anywhere. “All of the contracts we’ve negotiated since we’ve been here have gone smoothly. Lane Hutson is not a free agent for a long time. We’ll figure it out one way or the other,” Hughes said. Hutson himself has remained mostly hands-off, telling reporters, “Of course I want to be here, who wouldn’t?”

Initially, Hutson reportedly sought an eight-year deal slightly below Noah Dobson’s $9.5 million AAV, but Montreal couldn’t finalize it before recent market resets with Luke Hughes and Jackson LaCombe. Those deals apparently changed Hutson’s view on what he was worth. As the marketplace has been changing, negotiations have been getting more difficult, not easier. Analysts say the talks have become emotional, as the GM tries to persuade other players to buy into the team-friendly contract structures already in place on the roster.

What Is Hutson Worth?

Pierre LeBrun sees Hughes’ contract as a benchmark for young defensemen, while Adam Proteau cites Hutson’s 60 assists, heavy ice time, and 123 blocked shots as evidence he deserves more. Meanwhile, Marco D’Amico notes that signing bonuses and creative compensation structures could keep Hutson’s cap hit near $9 million while rewarding him fairly.

Hutson may want more than $9.5 or $10 million, but he’s not in a position to demand it. He doesn’t hold the hammer in negotiations, and with only one really solid season under his belt, his numbers can’t be used as a way to negotiate a better position. The question becomes, will Hutson wait and bet on himself? If he has another year like last season, he’ll be in a much better spot to demand more. If he wants to sign now, he may have to settle for the deal that was previously offered.

With the NHL salary landscape evolving rapidly, Canadiens fans are watching closely to see if Montreal can strike a deal that satisfies Hutson while maintaining team flexibility.

