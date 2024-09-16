Alex Ovechkin Leaves Capitals Informal Skate in Discomfort

Alex Ovechkin left an informal skate in visible discomfort, sparking concerns among Washington Capitals fans. According to Sammi Silber of The Hockey News, Ovechkin pulled up during the first drill, winced, and then left the ice. While some outlets have exaggerated the situation, Silber emphasized that it was not as severe as others have reported.

More re: Ovechkin.



No official update at this time. I reported what I saw happen.



There are aggregate sites writing he went down in massive pain with an injury. I didn't say that and that didn't happen.



He was taking part in the first drill, pulled up, winced and left. https://t.co/l2rIvb1J8C — Sammi Silber ???? (@sammisilber) September 16, 2024

Ovechkin’s durability has been a hallmark of his career, making his sudden exit all the more alarming for fans. He’s played multiple seasons with a target on his back but rarely missed time due to injury. So too, he’s stayed a consistent scorer for most of that time.

As he continues his quest to break Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goal record, any injury could pose a significant setback. Ovechkin, who will turn 39 on Tuesday, has 853 career goals, just 41 shy of Wayne Gretzky’s record. Last season, he tallied 31 goals and 34 assists over 79 games.

Ovechkin is chasing history, but injuries become harder to overcome as athletes age. The hope is that whatever this was, it was nothing serious.

At this time, no official update has been provided on Ovechkin’s condition, and it remains unclear if he will miss any future practices or games. Capitals’ fans will undoubtedly keep a close watch on the team captain, all hoping for a quick recovery as the season approaches.

With the stakes high and Ovechkin closing in on one of the most prestigious records in NHL history, any health concerns will be a huge setback.

