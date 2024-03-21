In a 7-3 loss against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday, Alex Ovechkin, the Washington Capitals’ legendary forward, netted two goals, bringing his career total to an impressive 845. With this, he now stands merely 49 goals shy of equaling Wayne Gretzky‘s monumental record of 894 goals in the NHL.

Alex Ovechkin is now only 50 goals away from tying Wayne Gretzky for the MOST goals in NHL history! ???? pic.twitter.com/dtvgs3j08Y — NHL (@NHL) March 21, 2024

Some have doubted whether Ovechkin could match Gretzky’s record. This season was a slow start for the “Great 8”, but he’s come on strong towards the end of the season, giving him 23 on the season and putting him on pace for 29. He’ll likely eat into the total even more before the season ends, but by how much?

Last year, he surpassed Gretzky for the most 40-goal seasons in NHL history. This season, Ovechkin entered the annals of hockey history as the third player ever to achieve at least 19 consecutive 20-goal seasons, joining the ranks of Gordie Howe and Brendan Shanahan. It’s become clear that doubting he’ll get there one day is probably the bad bet.

Not If, But When Ovechkin Breaks Gretzky’s Record

The question on many fans’ minds is when Ovechkin might surpass Gretzky’s legendary record. With just two years left on his current contract with the Capitals, valued at $47.5 million over five years, the timeline for this historic feat becomes the burning question. If Ovechkin maintains his current pace of approximately 25 goals per season, he could realistically break the record by the latter half of the 2025-2026 campaign. Should his production decline, one has to wonder if he will sign another short-term deal just to see if he can get there.

Wayne Gretzky Alex Ovechkin goal record

Despite turning 38 in September, Ovechkin is showing signs of slowing down. He continues to demonstrate the same scoring ability he’s had since coming into the league, but Father Time is undefeated.

