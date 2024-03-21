Tom Wilson Faces Lengthy Suspension After High-Stick Incident

Washington Capitals’ winger Tom Wilson is in the spotlight once again, facing the possibility of a lengthy suspension after a high-sticking incident involving Noah Gregor of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Following Wednesday’s game, Wilson has been offered an in-person hearing by the NHL Department of Player Safety. This indicates the league intends to come down hard on Wilson and the potential for a suspension exceeding five games.

Washington’s Tom Wilson has been offered an in-person hearing for high-sticking Toronto’s Noah Gregor. Date and time TBD. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) March 21, 2024

During the Capitals’ recent 7-3 loss to the Maple Leafs, Wilson received a double-minor for high-sticking Gregor. After a hit along the boards, Wilson wildly waved his stick at Gregor, catching across the face with a one-handed baseball-like home-run swing. The veteran player, known for his physical style of play, immediately expressed regret for his actions. He was well aware that the move was a penalty and probably going to be subject to supplemental discipline.

Wilson’s history of disciplinary issues is well-documented. He’s been suspended five previous times and been fined three times in his career. His most recent suspension occurred in March 2021, when he received a seven-game punishment for boarding Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo.

Willson’s Suspension Is Awful Timing for the Capitals

The timing of Wilson’s potential absence from the lineup could have significant implications for the Capitals. They are currently in a tight playoff race in the Eastern Conference. With just one point separating them from the second wild card spot, losing Wilson for an extended period could impact their chances of securing a postseason berth.

Tom Wilson High stick Noah Gregor

The NHL DoPS has not made public a date or time for Wilson’s hearing. As such, the Capitals and their fans await the NHL DoPS decision. One has to wonder if the recent GM meetings in which the department was widely criticized for inconsistencies will lead to Wilson facing a stiffer penalty. This was a dangerous play and he’s got a history of suspensions and fines.

The outcome of whatever the NHL DoPS decides could have a profound impact on the team’s playoff aspirations.

